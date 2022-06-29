Teeing off to export success

During a busy time in the golfing season, Asbri Golf is celebrating further business success with made in Wales golfing products being sold to new markets globally, thanks to export support from the Welsh Government.

Caerphilly-based golf brand Asbri Golf offers a wide range of bespoke golfing accessories, all of which can be customised with any golf club, society, or corporate logo.

Now in their 19th year, the company has become one of the leading brands in the global golf industry.

The business has recently secured over £500,000 of new export orders, which will result in the creation of 4 new jobs and safeguarding of 16 existing jobs.

With golf in the UK being very seasonal due to the climate, export has played a significant part in the company’s growth objectives.

Whilst the UK’s exit from the EU and the COVID-19 pandemic have created enormous challenges for the business, they now export to 35 countries worldwide and have significant distribution across markets such as Canada, France, Germany, and Spain, to mention just a few.

With a strong reputation for design, quality and service, the leading Welsh golf brand are Partners of the PGA (Professional Golfers Association), official suppliers to the European Legends Tour and suppliers to over 5,000 golf clubs and resorts worldwide.

Managing Director of Asbri, Eryl Williams said:

The pandemic has presented many challenges to our business like so many others, but we are fortunate that the golf industry was one of the first sports to re-open after lockdowns in many countries. Support from the Welsh Government has been crucial and has enabled our business to re-engage with old and new distributor partners which in turn is increasing our export and distribution globally.

According to the most recent provisional data, Welsh firms exported £15.2 billion worth of goods in the year ending December 2021, up 12.4% compared to the previous year ending December 2020..

Asbri has benefited from the Welsh Government’s support to exhibit at the US PGA merchandise golf show in Florida which has enabled them to showcase themselves and win new business from a range of markets.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

The Welsh Government is fully committed to helping Welsh businesses grow, helping them to create new jobs and boosting the Welsh economy. I’m delighted to see that Asbri is going from strength to strength and wish them every success for the future. We have so many unique and cutting-edge products and services here in Wales. We’re determined to do all we can to support businesses to showcase them on a global platform to develop international trading opportunities and raise the profile of Welsh industry internationally.

The Welsh Government’s Export Action Plan for Wales sets out a range of support aimed at helping Welsh exporters to recover and rebuild from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the UK leaving the EU, as well as to drive growth in Welsh exports in the longer term.

Earlier this year, the Welsh Government announced a £4 million investment in programmes designed to create new exporters and to support existing exporters to grow and expand into new overseas markets.