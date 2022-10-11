Welsh Government
|Printable version
Teen becomes First Minister for the day as girls take over
A 16-year-old girl from Barry has become First Minister of Wales for the day as girls across the world take over to mark the UN’s International Day of the Girl.
Jaime has stepped into First Minister Mark Drakeford’s shoes to celebrate the power of girls and to call for action to tear down the barriers they continue to face in today’s world.
In countries around the world, girls are taking over key roles in media, business and Government today to demand equal power, freedom and representation for girls and young women.
A level student Jaime has been working with youth group in the Vale of Glamorgan to run a project, Her Voice Wales, which empowers young people to become champions of equality in their community. The group are tackling street safety and catcalling and campaigning to provide young people with more safe spaces.
As well as meeting ministers and lawmakers, during her day as First Minister, Jaime will open the Welsh Government’s weekly press conference and participate in a meeting about hate crime alongside Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt.
Jaime will also watch First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd before taking part in an event to celebrate Wales’ participation in the World Cup, ahead of the tournament next month.
Jaime said:
I can’t wait to be First Minister for International Day of the Girl! I look forward to taking part in the Girl’s Takeover to show the importance of seeing girls in powerful leadership roles, which I think is so important if we are going to achieve true gender equality.
Mark Drakeford said:
I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from First Minister Jaime as she steps into my shoes for the day.
Women and girls have the power to change the world but, all too often, they are not given the opportunity to do so.
While I’m proud more than half of the roles in my Cabinet are filled by women, this isn’t a picture which is replicated across Wales, so we have much more work to do.
I hope girls across Wales see what Jaime does today and are inspired to become our leaders of the future.
Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, says:
It is truly inspiring to see Jaime take over the role of First Minister for Wales today, on the tenth anniversary of International Day of the Girl, and exciting to see such a strong signal from the First Minister of his commitment to equal power and gender equality.
Girls tell us they want a seat at the table, and to participate in political conversations in a meaningful way. But all too often they are undervalued, undermined, and underestimated. It's high time that changed.
Alongside Jaime, we call on leaders of all types to consider what they can do to recognise and value the power of girls’ voices - a crucial step if we are to achieve gender equality in Wales and beyond.
The Welsh Government has committed to being a Feminist Government and, as part of this effort, has started to introduce Gender Budgeting. Gender Budgeting is an analysis of how Welsh Government policies and budgets impact different genders and identifies how Government spending effects gender equality with the intention of making better funding decisions.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/teen-becomes-first-minister-for-the-day-as-girls-take-over
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£2 million to improve emergency waiting rooms11/10/2022 14:15:00
The Welsh Government has announced £2m to upgrade emergency department waiting areas this winter.
Automatic voter registration pilots proposed in Wales11/10/2022 13:15:00
The Welsh Government yesterday set out proposals to improve voter participation, including trials for automatic voter registration in Senedd and local government elections.
New mental health unit plan moves a step closer11/10/2022 11:05:00
Outline plans to build a new mental health unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to improve the quality care for adults and older people have been approved by the Health Minister.
£11 million Arfor 2 programme to boost economic prosperity in Welsh speaking communities11/10/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government will invest £11 million over the next three years in Arfor 2, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething and Designated Member Cefin Campbell yesterday announced.
Changes to main residential rates and bands for Land Transaction Tax10/10/2022 16:05:00
On 27 September 2022, the Welsh Government announced the main residential rates of Land Transaction Tax (LTT) will change on 10 October 2022.
Devolved Governments united in call for urgent ‘cost-of-living’ action10/10/2022 14:05:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt alongside Scottish Minister for Social Security, Ben MacPherson and Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey are urging the UK Government to take immediate action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Minister delivers major announcement on building safety10/10/2022 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James recently (Friday, October 7) provided a major update on building safety in Wales following constructive meetings with developers.
Lamb from Wales on its way to USA10/10/2022 10:33:00
Lamb from Wales will be shipped to the USA for the first time in more than 25 years.
From the Senedd to the classroom: First Minister takes questions from school pupils10/10/2022 09:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford faced a different kind of grilling this week as he took questions from school pupils in an online Q&A session.