Teen ‘hitman’ guilty of UK murder plot

A Norwegian teenager has been convicted of plotting a murder after travelling to the UK to carry out a contract killing for a Swedish crime group with links to the Iranian state.

Johannes Natland

Johannes Natland, 19, was arrested in a hotel room in Huddersfield with a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and 12 rounds of live ammunition.

He had flown into Manchester Airport on an emergency passport from his hometown Stavanger on 17 March last year – just two days before the planned hit.

Natland had agreed to carry out a killing for payment and was given instructions on where to collect the weapons and ammunition, hidden in woodlands in Huddersfield.

The intended target has never been identified.

The prosecution case was that Natland was acting on behalf of the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish criminal network, with links to the Iranian regime.

Yesterday at the Old Bailey, Natland was convicted of conspiracy to murder following a retrial. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:

“This was a calculated plan to kill for money. “Johannes Natland was just 18 when he travelled to the UK, having agreed to carry out a murder on behalf of others for financial gain. “This case shows how organised crime networks operate across borders and exploit young people to carry out serious violence. “Thanks to swift and coordinated police work, this plot was stopped before anyone was harmed. “The evidence in this case -including telephone evidence, text messages, CCTV footage and witness testimony - clearly left no doubt that Natland intended to carry out this crime. “This conviction sends a clear message: if you come to this country to commit serious violence on behalf of organised criminals, you will be caught and we will make sure you are brought to justice.”

What is the Foxtrot Network?

The Foxtrot Network, founded in 2021, is a Swedish-based criminal network with links to the Iranian regime. It has been sanctioned by both the United Kingdom and United States of America.

The network has engaged in the smuggling of drugs and violent crimes. The violent assignments can be cross-border and are advertised in group chats, on applications like Snapchat, Telegram and Signal.

The network often enlists the help of perpetrators who are very young, and with whom they have no direct link.

Building the case:

Messages recovered from Natland’s phone showed he had been recruited to carry out a killing for €25,000.

In one exchange a contact using the name “Agent47” described the location of the assignment as “Great Britain. As easy as can be.”

Natland told his girlfriend he was “going on a crazy mission” before travelling to the UK. He said he was going to kill soneone, and life would be wonderful”. After collecting the weapons, he messaged her to say “in the bag is bang” and sent her a selfie holding a firearm, which he captioned “soon it will happen".

CCTV footage showed him collecting the weapons and later buying heavy-duty gloves matching those seen in his own videos handling the guns.

The final message sent to him before his arrest read: “We have much to do tomorrow.”

He was arrested by specialist firearms officers in his hotel room at around 5.15am on 19 March 2025, with the firearms and £2,000 in cash recovered

Notes to Editors