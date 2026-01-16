Teen sentenced after guilty plea for possessing terrorist material

An 18-year-old from Cwmbran has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing a terrorism document, following a thorough investigation by police and prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Morgan Mckenzie's actions included researching violent attacks, discussing targeting an Oasis concert, and attempting to purchase knives.

However, the conviction relates solely to possession of terrorist material, not to planning or attempting any attack.

During the investigation, police uncovered messages and online activity in which McKenzie, then 17, discussed the possibility of attacking an Oasis concert and other locations.

After careful review, the CPS determined that these communications did not amount to a credible or actionable plot.

The evidence showed that he was fantasising, expressing violent thoughts, and seeking attention online, rather than making concrete plans or taking steps to carry out an attack.

There was no evidence McKenzie shared his thoughts with his family.

There was also no evidence of a terrorist purpose. As a result, the CPS did not pursue charges for planning or attempting an attack.

The CPS showed that his possession of the manuals posed a real risk to public safety.

The prosecution presented evidence of a pattern of online behaviour, including research into potential targets and sharing violent content.

The CPS and the court found that he was fit to be prosecuted and understood the nature and seriousness of his actions.

The legal test for prosecution was met, and he was held culpable for possessing material likely to be useful to a person engaged in terrorism.

He pleaded guilty to possession of information likely to be useful to a person engaged in terrorism, contrary to section 58(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000, and was sentenced to 14 months youth custody today.

Bethan David, of the CPS, said: "This conviction demonstrates our determination to prosecute those who possess terrorist material without reasonable excuse.

"The CPS worked closely with police and other agencies to present compelling evidence, ensuring the public interest was served and justice delivered.

"We take the mental health and welfare of young defendants extremely seriously, but where the evidence shows they are fit to stand trial and the public interest is clear, we will pursue prosecution.

"In this case, while the defendant expressed violent fantasies online, there was no evidence of a real plot or attempt to carry out an attack."

