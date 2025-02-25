Teen who shot dead mother, brother, and sister pleads guilty to murders

Chris Derrick, a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:

“Nicholas Prosper has been convicted of the murder of his mother, Juliana Falcon, and two younger siblings, Kyle and Giselle Prosper, on 13 September last year.

“In a chilling act of violence, Prosper murdered his closest family with a shotgun he obtained without a licence and with a clear intent to kill.

“We worked carefully with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit to build a strong case against Prosper and hope today’s convictions offer a sense of justice to a community understandably shaken by these profoundly troubling crimes.

“The full extent of Prosper’s actions will be laid bare when he is sentenced, and he can expect to face a very long time behind bars.

“Today, our thoughts are of Juliana, Kyle and Giselle, whose lives were stolen in a cold-blooded attack. We hope today’s conviction offers some solace to those who loved and cared for them, as they mourn their loss.”