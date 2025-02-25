Crown Prosecution Service
Teen who shot dead mother, brother, and sister pleads guilty to murders
Chris Derrick, a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“Nicholas Prosper has been convicted of the murder of his mother, Juliana Falcon, and two younger siblings, Kyle and Giselle Prosper, on 13 September last year.
“In a chilling act of violence, Prosper murdered his closest family with a shotgun he obtained without a licence and with a clear intent to kill.
“We worked carefully with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit to build a strong case against Prosper and hope today’s convictions offer a sense of justice to a community understandably shaken by these profoundly troubling crimes.
“The full extent of Prosper’s actions will be laid bare when he is sentenced, and he can expect to face a very long time behind bars.
“Today, our thoughts are of Juliana, Kyle and Giselle, whose lives were stolen in a cold-blooded attack. We hope today’s conviction offers some solace to those who loved and cared for them, as they mourn their loss.”
Nicholas Prosper, 19, appeared at Luton Crown Court on 24 February 2025 where he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder, one count of purchasing a firearm without a firearm certificate, one count of possessing a firearm with intent to danger life, and one count of having an article with a blade.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on 5 March at the same court.
Notes to Editors
- Nicholas Prosper (dob 18/12/2005) shot Juliana Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, at their home in Luton on 13 September 2024.
- Chris Derrick is the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/thames-and-chiltern/news/teen-who-shot-dead-mother-brother-and-sister-pleads-guilty-murders
