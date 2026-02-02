Teenage abuser jailed for brutal attack that killed girlfriend’s unborn child

A 19-year-old man who violently attacked his pregnant girlfriend and caused the death of their unborn son has been jailed.

Stefan Marin, 19 and of Kingston upon Hull, was convicted by a jury in October of child destruction, grievous bodily harm, strangulation, forced imprisonment and perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment at Hull Crown Court on 30 January, with a further four years served on license. The rare conviction for child destruction is only the fourth obtained by the Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales in the last ten years.

During a two-week trial, prosecutors effectively demonstrated how the victim’s testimony of events was fully corroborated by an expert medical report into her injuries, and other circumstantial evidence.

Marin denied responsibility for the attack, but CCTV footage and phone records were used to prove that a 999-call made by the victim's grandmother after she managed to contact her, took place just three minutes after cameras captured Marin with the victim.

Background to the case

On the 13 March 2025, Stefan Marin returned from celebrating his 19th birthday at a local pub with friends to launch a vicious and prolonged attack on his pregnant girlfriend, who was then just 17-years-old.

When she tried to leave his flat, Marin became increasingly heated, telling her he deserved better and that he wanted nothing to do with their unborn child. As his anger escalated, he held his young girlfriend in his flat against her will for hours, beating her as he told her “I’m making sure you do not have that baby”.

After hours of this abuse, Marin took his victim out of his flat and left her in the street, telling her he couldn't be around when she called for help. Finally alone, she managed to call her grandmother who called an ambulance. She was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where she was treated for her extensive injuries.

The victim's unborn baby was tragically pronounced dead the following day. Medical evidence confirmed his death was a direct result of Marin’s violent assault.

At the time of the offence, the victim was just 17-years-old and shy of 30 weeks pregnant.

Edmund Hall, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire & Humberside, said:

"This was an appalling case in which an abusive partner carried out an unprovoked attack on his young girlfriend and their unborn child.

“In the months prior to the assault, Stefan Marin had trapped his partner in an abusive, controlling and manipulative relationship.

“The victim in this case has shown immense courage throughout the prosecution process in the face of unimaginable loss and trauma. It is in large part thanks to her determination that we have achieved this outcome today.

"The rare conviction for child destruction reflects the horrific nature of Marin’s crimes and the tragic loss of the victim's baby. The CPS will always prosecute domestic abuse with the full force of the law."

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Cross of Humberside Police said:

“The level of violence inflicted on this young woman was beyond comprehension, and the tragic loss of her unborn son is something no one should ever have to endure.

“Marin’s actions were calculated and utterly inhumane. He showed no remorse at any stage of the investigation or court proceedings. This sentence reflects the seriousness of what he did and the devastation he caused.

“This has been an incredibly challenging and complex investigation, and I want to recognise the courage of the now 18-year-old woman, who has shown remarkable strength throughout, with determination to see justice done for her baby boy.”