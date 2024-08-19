Teenage couple charged with preparing for acts of terrorism

Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command to charge two people with terrorism offences over an alleged plan to carry out a terrorist attack.

“Rex Clark, 18, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006, namely the acquisition and construction of component parts of improvised explosive devices, the making and testing of petrol bombs, and the attempted acquisition of a firearm between 1 June 2024 and 10 August 2024.

“Sofija Vinogradova, 19, has been charged with assisting in the preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 TACT 2006, namely attempting to acquire a firearm and testing petrol bombs. She has also been charged with two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, namely a terror guide document and video.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The defendants appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Friday and will next appear at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, 13 September.