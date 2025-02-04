Crown Prosecution Service
Teenage girl convicted of three attempted murders
A 14-year-old girl who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was yesterday convicted of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to her age, had previously admitted the triple stabbing which took place on 24 April 2024, but had denied attempted murder.
The jury heard that she repeatedly stabbed the first teacher saying, “I’m going to [expletive] kill you.”. The teacher suffered wounds to both arms.
A second teacher intervened and tried to restrain the girl and was also stabbed receiving injuries to her neck, back, legs and arms.
Other members of teaching staff tried to calm the teenager, who continued to say, “I’m going to [expletive] kill her”.
The girl, who was 13 at the time, then attacked a 14-year-old pupil with the bladed multi-tool causing a wound to the upper arm, before she was successfully restrained by staff.
Having heard all the evidence, the jury found the teenager guilty of the attempted murder of the three victims.
Michael Cray, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said:
“This must have been a terrifying incident for the victims and those who witnessed it.
“The evidence presented by the CPS demonstrated the defendant’s intent when she brandished and used the weapon in a school.
“Thankfully, that intent was not fulfilled. Too often we hear of incidents involving knives ending in the tragic loss of life.
"We would like to acknowledge the bravery of the staff and pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman at this very difficult time."
The defendant is expected to be sentenced in April 2025.
Notes to Editors
- Ysgol Dyffryn Aman is in Carmarthenshire.
- The defendant cannot be named due to her age.
- Reporting restrictions prevent the publication of any information that could identify her.
- Michael Cray is a Senior Crown Prosecutor in CPS Cymru-Wales.
