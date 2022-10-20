Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Teenager has sentence increased after killing one man and seriously wounding another in a revenge attack
A teenager who took part in a revenge attack which resulted in the death of one man and serious wounding of another has received an increased sentence after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.
A teenager who took part in a revenge attack which resulted in the death of one man and serious wounding of another has received an increased sentence after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.
Following an altercation in Bradford City Centre involving Sheryar Khan’s brother, Khan now aged 17 returned with his brother and others armed with knives and machetes. Khan chased and fatally stabbed Kian Tordoff before chasing and stabbing Matthew Page, who survived the attack.
On 15 July 2022 Khan was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years’ detention at Her Majesty’s Pleasure for the murder of Kian Tordoff. Khan was also ordered to serve a concurrent sentence of 8 years’ detention for wounding Matthew Page with intent. The sentencing took place at Bradford Crown Court.
Khan’s sentence was then referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
On 19 October, the Court of Appeal found Khan’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to a minimum of 19 years’ detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure (less time spent on remand).
Speaking after the hearing, HM Attorney General Rt Hon Michael Ellis KC MP said:
“My thoughts are with the family of Kian Tordoff, who tragically lost his life during Sheryar Khan’s senseless and brutal attack, and also with Michael Page, who was badly injured in the attack and has been left absolutely devastated by the loss of his best friend.
“I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to increase the sentence which better reflects the severity of Khan’s atrocious crimes.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/teenager-has-sentence-increased-after-killing-one-man-and-seriously-wounding-another-in-a-revenge-attack
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Sex offender receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal13/10/2022 15:10:00
Haydn Carter has sentence increased after ULS referral
Rapper Alieu Koroma to spend longer in prison for drug offences12/10/2022 13:20:00
A well-known rapper who ran a county drugs line operation has received an increased prison sentence after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal.
Croydon man’s killers have sentences increased for murderous attack10/10/2022 13:20:00
The two men have each received an increased prison sentence for murder.
Domestic abuser receives increased sentence after referral to the Court of Appeal06/10/2022 16:20:00
The offender will now spend longer in prison for offences which included stabbing his partner in the stomach.
Cocaine supplier receives increased sentence after hearing at the Court of Appeal06/10/2022 14:50:00
The offender acted as a courier to drive 90kg of cocaine from Surrey to London
HM Law Officers sworn in30/09/2022 13:20:00
The Attorney General and Solicitor General were yesterday sworn in during a joint ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice.
Rapist receives longer prison sentence following referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme30/09/2022 10:20:00
A man who violently raped a teenage victim will spend longer in prison after his sentence was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Abusive partner receives increased prison sentence for blackmail and assault27/09/2022 10:20:00
An abusive partner has had his prison sentence for blackmail and assault doubled.