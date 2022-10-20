Teenager has sentence increased after killing one man and seriously wounding another in a revenge attack

A teenager who took part in a revenge attack which resulted in the death of one man and serious wounding of another has received an increased sentence after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.

A teenager who took part in a revenge attack which resulted in the death of one man and serious wounding of another has received an increased sentence after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal.

Following an altercation in Bradford City Centre involving Sheryar Khan’s brother, Khan now aged 17 returned with his brother and others armed with knives and machetes. Khan chased and fatally stabbed Kian Tordoff before chasing and stabbing Matthew Page, who survived the attack.

On 15 July 2022 Khan was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years’ detention at Her Majesty’s Pleasure for the murder of Kian Tordoff. Khan was also ordered to serve a concurrent sentence of 8 years’ detention for wounding Matthew Page with intent. The sentencing took place at Bradford Crown Court.

Khan’s sentence was then referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

On 19 October, the Court of Appeal found Khan’s original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to a minimum of 19 years’ detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure (less time spent on remand).

Speaking after the hearing, HM Attorney General Rt Hon Michael Ellis KC MP said:

“My thoughts are with the family of Kian Tordoff, who tragically lost his life during Sheryar Khan’s senseless and brutal attack, and also with Michael Page, who was badly injured in the attack and has been left absolutely devastated by the loss of his best friend.

“I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to increase the sentence which better reflects the severity of Khan’s atrocious crimes.”