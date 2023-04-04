Crown Prosecution Service
Teenager sentenced for posting racist material online
A teenage boy has been sentenced to a community order after posting extremist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and racist material online including a 'how to' manual covering a range of subjects relating to anarchy and criminality.
Oliver Riley, 19, was arrested on 12 October 2021 and later admitted five offences leading to his sentencing at Westminster Magistrates Court recently (31 March 2023).
Searches of his electronic devices showed he had developed an extremist right-wing mindset and had shared racist and homophobic material, some of which glorified Nazism and terrorist attacks.
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:
“It was criminally reckless for Oliver Riley to post this racist and extremist material online for others to view.
“By his actions others were being encouraged to assist or engage in terrorist activity.
“We carefully considered his age and learning difficulties before bringing these charges but concluded a prosecution should be brought. The CPS takes all cases involving hate crime extremely seriously and will continue to prosecute those who pose a threat to our society.”
Notes to Editors
- Oliver Riley [DOB: 4/11/2003] of was sentenced for:
- Between 4 August 2020 and 11 October 2021 provided a service to others that enables them to obtain, read, listen to or look at such a publication, and at the time of doing so he intended to, or was reckless as to whether an effect of his conduct would be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Contrary to section 2(1) and (2)(d) of the Terrorism Act 2006
- On 22 June 2020 sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive, Contrary to section 127(1)(a) Communication Act 2003
- On or before 12 October 2021 possessed a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. Contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- On or before 12 October 2021 possessed a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. Contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- On or before 12 October 2021 possessed a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. Contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000
