Teenager who downloaded terrorist material is sentenced
A 17-year-old boy from Merseyside has been sentenced for possessing terrorist material.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, called police on 6 August 2025 and explained that he was contemplating carrying out a terror attack.
Police officers then attended the address and found a bag which contained kitchen knives.
The prosecution acknowledged that his motivation for calling 999 in August 2025 may have been, in part, to alert the authorities to his desire to harm others, and to seek assistance for a significant deterioration of his mental health.
On 8 January 2026, he pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a document or record for terrorist purposes after downloading handbooks and other documentation related to terrorism.
At Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, he was sentenced to a three-year Youth Rehabilitation Order (YRO) and a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
The prosecution followed an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police North West.
Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “This was a deeply concerning case involving a young person who had been drawn towards extreme and violent ideology, with the potential for very serious harm.
“Our decision to prosecute was taken after careful consideration of the evidence and the clear risk posed to the public. While the defendant’s age was a significant factor, it cannot excuse conduct that is fuelled by violent extremism and glorifies acts of mass harm.
“This case underlines the real‑world consequences of online radicalisation and the importance of early intervention. We continue to work closely with partners such as Counter Terrorism Policing to ensure that the public is protected.”
Notes to editors
- The 17-year-old defendant is from the Merseyside area.
- On 8 January 2026, he pleaded guilty to four offences of possession of a document or record for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- At Liverpool Crown Court on 5 March 2026, he was sentenced to a three-year Youth Rehabilitation Order (YRO), with a supervision requirement for three years, a programme requirement for 60 days, an extended activity requirement for 91 days, a residence requirement for six months, and an electronically monitored curfew requirement for four months. A Criminal Behaviour Order for three years was also imposed.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/teenager-who-downloaded-terrorist-material-sentenced
