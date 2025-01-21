Crown Prosecution Service
Teenager who murdered three children at Southport dance class pleads guilty
A TEENAGER who attacked children at a Taylor Swift themed dance class, killing three and seriously injuring 10 other people yesterday pleaded guilty.
Axel Rudakubana
Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to murdering three young girls at the dance class in Southport on July 29 last year.
He also admitted the attempted murders of eight children and two adults, Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes.
He also admitted to the production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of a terrorist document – a PDF file titled Military Studies in the Jihad against Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual.
He will now be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday January 23.
Ursula Doyle, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor with CPS Mersey-Cheshire, yesterday said:
“Axel Rudakubana has today pleaded guilty to the murder of Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice da Silva Aguiar – as well as the attempted murder of ten others – including Leanne Lucas and John Hayes.
“This was an unspeakable attack – one which left an enduring mark on our community and the nation for its savagery and senselessness.
“At the start of the school holidays, a day which should have been one of carefree innocence; of children enjoying a dance workshop and making friendship bracelets, became a scene of the darkest horror as Axel Rudakubana carried out his meticulously planned rampage.
“It is clear that this was a young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence. He has shown no sign of remorse.
“The prosecution was determined to prove his guilt. Today’s plea has spared the families at the heart of this case the pain of having to relive their ordeal through a trial.
“Today, our thoughts are with all those whose lives were altered by what happened on that day.
“Most of all, we think of Elsie, Bebe, and Alice – the three beautiful young girls whose lives were cut short – and wish strength and courage to the families who loved and cherished them.”
