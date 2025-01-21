Teenager who murdered three children at Southport dance class pleads guilty

A TEENAGER who attacked children at a Taylor Swift themed dance class, killing three and seriously injuring 10 other people yesterday pleaded guilty.

Axel Rudakubana

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to murdering three young girls at the dance class in Southport on July 29 last year.

He also admitted the attempted murders of eight children and two adults, Leanne Lucas and Jonathan Hayes.

He also admitted to the production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of a terrorist document – a PDF file titled Military Studies in the Jihad against Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

He will now be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday January 23.

Ursula Doyle, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor with CPS Mersey-Cheshire, yesterday said: