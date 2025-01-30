Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Teesside Airport boosted with £173m Government Defence Investment
A £173 million Ministry of Defence training contract with British business Draken will boost Teesside International Airport and support jobs across Teesside, Bournemouth and the Midlands – delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.
In addition to strengthening our national security, the deal will maintain vital infrastructure in the North East and support more than 200 UK jobs. The new contract will deliver Armed Forces training for responding to a range of threats - including air-to-air combat, electronic warfare and missile attacks.
Using a fleet of aircraft, Draken will simulate threats for UK personnel, including:
- Air-to-air combat.
- Missile attacks.
- Attacks on ships from aircraft.
Defence Minister Maria Eagle yesterday announced the deal on a visit to Teesside International Airport. The Minister spoke with staff and apprentices, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to boosting national security and economic growth.
The project will help deliver the government’s Plan for Change by strengthening national security and supporting the mission to kickstart economic growth. It also follows the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy, which will ensure the defence sector is an engine for growth in every region and nation of the UK.
Through live exercises with UK personnel over the North Sea, Draken private pilots will replicate the tactics and techniques of a range of adversaries.
Using the latest electronic warfare technology, Draken will also train Royal Naval personnel to protect Carrier Strike Group assets from air and missile attacks and train Army personnel to quickly receive reconnaissance and intelligence information on enemy forces from the air.
Altogether, this training will ensure that our Armed Forces receive demanding and realistic training, meeting NATO standards.
Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, yesterday said:
This investment will deliver world-class training for our Armed Forces and boost British business, jobs and national security.
In line with our Plan for Change and upcoming Defence Industrial Strategy, this deal with Draken will support 200 UK jobs and ensure the future of Teesside International Airport.
We are showing defence can be an engine for growth, in every region and nation.
To deliver the training, Draken will use 14 Dassault Falcon 20, one Diamond DA42 and eight L-159E ‘Honey Badger’ fighter jets based at Teesside and Bournemouth. Draken will enrol a minimum of 12 apprentices at both sites.
Air Officer Commanding 1 Group, Air Vice Marshal Mark Flewin yesterday said:
Our partnership with Draken is of fundamental importance as we continue to train and prepare all of our front-line forces to meet emerging threats across the globe.
The training delivered to date, simulating adversary threats while also allowing us to train in a representative and contested electro-magnetic environment, has never been more important to ensure the Royal Air Force is ready and able to support NATO and meet the threats of tomorrow.
The contract will allow us to continue to evolve the high-end training available for all of our front-line forces, as we look to out-compete our potential adversaries.
Nic Anderson, CEO at Draken, yesterday said:
We are proud to continue serving the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy and the Army through the Interim Medium Speed Operational Readiness Training Services.
Our purpose is to provide leading edge operational training to help the warfighter to be ready to fight and win. Through this ground-breaking contract we will continually innovate to improve their training experience.
Thank you to the whole Draken team who work relentlessly to support our customers, it is the high performance that the Draken team delivers every day that has enabled this contract win.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/teeside-airport-boosted-with-173m-government-defence-investment
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Strengthening Security Cooperation: UK Defence Minister visits Nigeria30/01/2025 13:15:00
Defence ties between the UK and Nigeria have been strengthened following a visit from Lord Vernon Coaker this week.
Threat detection systems on Royal Navy warships upgraded28/01/2025 13:15:00
More than 200 UK jobs will be supported through a new contract to boost the Royal Navy’s warship combat systems and increase their ability to track, analyse and respond to threats in combat.
The UK Accelerator welcomes five innovators to 2025 cohort27/01/2025 13:15:00
On Monday 13 January, the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and its delivery partner, the JANUS Consortium, welcomed its first NATO DIANA cohort.
Landmark £9 billion contract for British business to boost jobs, growth and nuclear deterrent24/01/2025 13:15:00
A major deal, worth approximately £9 billion, has been struck with British firm Rolls-Royce to bolster support to the Royal Navy’s fleet of nuclear submarines, boosting national security and economic growth and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.
Royal Navy tracking Russian spy vessel in the Channel to keep UK safe23/01/2025 11:05:00
The UK will also contribute maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft to bolster a NATO response after damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea
First British-made Boxer vehicles ready for Army22/01/2025 10:15:00
British soldiers are set to benefit from 623 new state-of-the-art Boxer armoured vehicles, as the first fully British-made Boxer was yesterday unveiled at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference in Farnborough.
Digital driving licence coming this year22/01/2025 09:31:10
The UK government is launching a GOV.UK Wallet and App to simplify access to services and documents like digital driver’s licences, alongside reforms to public sector technology to save £45 billion and drive efficiency and growth.
Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry Opening Speech at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference21/01/2025 13:15:15
The Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP, Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry, Opening Speech at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference, Farnborough.