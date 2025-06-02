Telecare users and their loved ones across the UK urged to speak to telecoms providers ahead of switch to digital landlines

The 2 million vulnerable people who rely on lifesaving telecare alarms to call for help have today been urged to get in touch with their landline providers so companies can provide additional support for them during the switch to digital landlines.

Users of lifesaving alarms encouraged to call their providers to access additional free support with the switchover from copper to digital landlines

During the switchover, telecoms companies will send engineers to help customers and test connections of telecare alarms used by 2 million nationwide

Comes as BT and Virgin Media launch national awareness campaign, supported by the UK government, to ensure no one gets overlooked during vital digital migration

The switch from analogue to digital landlines is being rolled out across the country as copper networks become increasingly unreliable and spare parts are no longer available.

Putting safety at the centre of the switchover, landline companies will send an engineer to carry out the switchover and personally test the telecare alarm, ensuring it continues to work once a household has moved onto the digital network.

Landline providers will also offer vulnerable customers a free battery back-up device so their landline can continue working in an outage.

It comes as a major new campaign funded by BT and Virgin Media and backed by the UK government launches today (Monday 2 June), urging the millions of telecare users in the UK– typically elderly and disabled people – as well as their support network to identify themselves so nobody gets overlooked.

Many local authorities and private telecare operators have already signed data sharing agreements with landline providers to ensure that as many telecare users have been identified as possible. With over two thirds of landlines already migrated, the campaign is the final layer of protection to identify any additional users.

Following a fall last year, Ann, who is in her 90s and from Stockport, became reliant on her telecare device. She is backing the campaign after her provider successfully migrated her landline last year.

Ann said:

The visit with the engineer was most enjoyable and very smooth, they handled everything for me. It’s left me feeling more reassured and confident. It’s also given my daughter Vickey peace of mind, knowing that if I need support, my pendant will work as it should. I’d encourage other people like me who rely on a personal alarm to get in touch with their landline provider for support.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

We cannot afford to leave anyone behind during the vital transition to digital landlines. I have personally set a strict checklist of safeguards for industry to comply with before they migrate any telecare user. This industry-led campaign marks a further step towards keeping people safe as we boost the resilience of our networks for the digital age. I urge anyone with a telecare alarm – or anyone close to a user of a telecare alarm - to pick up the phone and contact their provider to access the help that’s available.

Since 2017, UK operators have been carrying out work to retire the decades old copper home phone network and move customers to digital landline services ahead of the analogue switch-off. Analogue landlines are reaching end of service life, becoming increasingly unreliable and spare parts are no longer available. Recent Ofcom data reveals faults rates substantially increased by 45% in 2024.

The campaign launched today and builds on the voluntary industry charter signed by BT, Virgin Media and other providers and the checklist agreed in November 2024. The checklist commits providers to complete a strict checklist of safeguards before transferring customers from old analogue phone lines onto a digital network, reducing the risk of them being disconnected during the migration. This includes engineer visits and issuing battery backups.

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said:

Patient safety is our priority and by supporting this campaign we are making sure that no-one will be put at risk by having to use unreliable devices. We are working with communication providers who are delivering the digital phone switchover to make sure no-one falls through the cracks. BT and VMO2 are offering free advice as well as supported installations for vulnerable people. Modernising our telecoms infrastructure will make a world of difference for millions of people and help guarantee their safety.

Claire Gillies, BT Group’s Consumer CEO, said:

Moving customers onto newer digital services is a necessary step as the reliability of the 40-year-old analogue landline technology is increasingly fragile – therefore the time to act is now. The Digital Switchover project requires team collaboration, so we’ve been working hard with industry partners and are really pleased to have the support of government in helping us raise awareness and drive action. It’s incredibly important that nobody gets left behind, and we encourage telecare users and their carers to contact their provider to ensure a smooth switch.

Rob Orr, Chief Operations Officer at Virgin Media O2, said:

This major new campaign marks a significant moment where 2 industry leaders have come together to raise awareness of the digital landline switchover. With traditional analogue landlines becoming less and less reliable, the programme is essential step to safeguard services for the future. Inaction would mean putting services at risk. Our message is clear: if you or someone you know use a telecare alarm, pick up the phone and talk to your provider. Let us know, and we’ll support you every step of the way.

Amy Low, CEO at AbilityNet, said:

As a charity our core aim is empowering older and disabled people to use technology, so we’re fully behind this campaign which will raise further awareness to the most vulnerable, as well as their carers, with an urgent message to act. With the digital switchover happening it has never been more important that they contact their provider who can offer tailored support and in-home assistance to ensure everything goes to plan.

Matthew Evans, Director for Markets and Chief Operating Officer at techUK, said:

As the current PSTN system becomes increasingly unreliable - with faults rising 45% in 2024 – we need to ensure a swift transition to a digital network fit for the future. With many other countries and many millions of UK households having already completed the migration, it is essential to raise awareness and complete this move. We are proud to support VMO2 and BT as well as the UK government as they establish this important campaign and we look forward to continuing to work with the telecoms sector and other parties to ensure the delivery of a safe and sustainable switch.

Alyson Scurfield, chief executive of telecare advisory body, TSA said:

Landline phone lines are switching to digital, which could stop telecare alarms working. However, many people, families and carers just aren’t aware of the impact this could have on life-saving telecare. That’s why TSA is supporting this incredibly important national campaign. If you or someone you know uses a telecare alarm, then please call your landline provider. They will make sure your alarm keeps working through the switchover. Please help us spread this message far and wide.

More information on the digital switchover and the new awareness campaign video.

From today, adverts will appear across TV, newspapers, social media and select radio stations around the country running over the next few months to ensure widespread reach. This is coupled with newly created posters which will be on display in GP surgeries, hospitals, pharmacies and post offices.

The campaign has been created following extensive research with telecare users and their carers, as well as charities, to ensure the messaging is suitable for healthcare alarm users. The advertising campaign is expected to be seen by 95% of all adults in the UK, including 98% of those over 65.

In 2023, BT and Virgin Media (and other major communication providers) voluntarily signed up to the government’s Public Switched Telephone Network charter to protect vulnerable people when they are moved onto digital services. In November 2024 the major communication providers agreed a checklist of specific safeguards to protect people during the migration.

Since then, both companies, which together make up the vast majority of landline users in the UK, have worked with Ofcom, government and charities to improve their policies and processes. They have developed comprehensive support measures to support vulnerable customers including providing free of charge battery backup solutions to provide connectivity during power outages.

To find out more about the support available, customers of all major providers can easily find contact information on the newly created digital landline website: www.digitalphoneswitchover.com.

BT and Virgin Media landline customers can call on 150 from their home phone.

