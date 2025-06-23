Telecoms and the UK Infrastructure Strategy: Delivering the Foundations of a Digital Economy

The UK Government’s new 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy marks a critical turning point in how digital infrastructure is prioritised, planned and delivered – read our thoughts.

Long treated as a sectoral concern, broadband and mobile networks are now recognised as foundational infrastructure, on par with transport, energy and water. The strategy provides long-term certainty for telecoms investment, commits to critical delivery reforms, and lays out a clearer roadmap for digital inclusion, regional growth and national productivity.

Below, we explore what the strategy means for broadband, mobile and emerging connectivity technologies and what techUK believes must happen next to turn ambition into real-world progress.

1. Reaffirming public investment in digital connectivity

At the heart of the strategy is continued backing for the UK’s flagship rollout programmes:

Project Gigabit is reconfirmed, with funding in place to reach 99% gigabit-capable broadband coverage by 2032.

The Shared Rural Network (SRN) is on track to deliver 95% 4G geographic coverage, with further extension into the most remote areas.

Support for over £40 billion of commercial investment in full-fibre broadband by 2030 is acknowledged, with government focus on reducing deployment barriers to help industry go further.

These announcements are welcome, especially as full-fibre now reaches 82% of premises and 4G mobile coverage continues to improve. But techUK members still face significant cost and permitting barriers in non-commercial areas. Government must now focus on ensuring procurement, planning, and local engagement processes can keep pace with ambition.

2. Planning reform and delivery acceleration

The strategy recognises that faster delivery, not just more funding, is key. It outlines a set of practical reforms aimed at unblocking infrastructure rollout:

Telecoms will be embedded into spatial infrastructure planning from the outset, with a new national spatial digital tool led by NISTA.

A more flexible street works permitting system will be proposed across England to speed up fibre and small cell deployment.

The Government will consult on simplifying deployment in blocks of flats and other dense urban settings.

150 nationally significant planning decisions will be accelerated by the end of this Parliament.

techUK has consistently called for these types of changes to reduce duplication, enable reuse of infrastructure, and build a truly ‘dig once’ delivery model. The inclusion of telecoms in local Spatial Development Strategies is particularly important to ensuring digital infrastructure is not considered after the fact.

3. Delivering ubiquitous mobile coverage and standalone 5G

Alongside fixed networks, the strategy commits to strengthening the UK’s mobile ecosystem:

The Government restates its ambition for all populated areas to have access to standalone 5G by 2030, supported by commercial investment and policy reform.

The SRN continues to roll out, with milestone targets met and additional support for remote coverage in progress.

A forthcoming consultation will explore changes to planning laws to accelerate mobile infrastructure deployment.

DSIT’s full mobile market review will conclude by end of 2025, considering competition, spectrum use and innovation. See here for our review from last year of the previous government’s Wireless Infrastructure Strategy.

Ofcom will launch a modernised mobile coverage tool in June 2025 to provide accurate, transparent data to consumers and businesses.

With mobile playing an ever-greater role in business continuity, transport, and public safety, techUK welcomes these actions. The review of the mobile market, in particular, will be critical to ensuring that the UK remains competitive, dynamic and innovation-friendly especially as new models continue to scale.

4. Enabling alternative technologies and innovation

The strategy also opens the door to more diverse connectivity solutions where full fibre or traditional mobile may not be viable:

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite for rail – £41 million is allocated to pilot satellite broadband on mainline trains to help solve long-standing connectivity gaps in the rail network.

Support for non-terrestrial and fixed wireless technologies – Regulatory and planning flexibility will be extended for hard-to-reach areas.

techUK supports a technology-neutral approach to closing the digital divide. Satellite, FWA and hybrid connectivity solutions should be part of the toolkit for rural, transport and resilience applications, provided they meet minimum performance, latency and security thresholds.

5. Investing in delivery, not just strategy

A key feature of the strategy is the Government’s commitment to deliver with discipline:

Infrastructure Pipeline – launching in July 2025, this digital platform will include publicly and privately funded digital infrastructure projects, helping industry plan and invest with confidence.

Connectivity needs assessment – DSIT and Ofcom will lead a cross-sector review of telecommunications needs across energy, water, transport and housing by end of 2026.

Forward connectivity timeline – A planning and investment timeline for infrastructure providers will be published, giving greater clarity on future expectations and major project dependencies.

Legacy network switch-off coordination – DSIT, Ofcom and industry will develop a coordinated strategy for retiring copper networks, PSTN, 2G and 3G ensuring no one is left behind.

techUK will work closely with DSIT and NISTA to ensure that this pipeline reflects industry priorities and that delivery oversight bodies are resourced to manage telecoms-specific challenges.

Final thoughts: From infrastructure to impact

The 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy marks the clearest signal yet that digital infrastructure is critical national infrastructure. It recognises the full range of technology and delivery models, links telecoms with other infrastructure sectors, and places long-term connectivity planning on a firmer institutional footing.

But the real test will be in delivery. Government must now ensure that the reforms set out in this strategy are fully implemented through legislation, regulation, and local capability-building.

With the upcoming Invest 2035 Industrial Strategy expected to outline key sector growth plans, now is the time to connect infrastructure delivery with digital innovation, supply chain resilience, and smart public service transformation.

techUK will continue to work with Government, regulators and members to make the most of this moment and help deliver the UK’s digital infrastructure decade.