Ofcom
|Printable version
Telecoms firms must do more to help customers struggling to pay bills
People suffering financial hardship should receive better support from phone and broadband providers under proposals published yesterday by Ofcom.
According to our recent research, around 1.1 million households (5%) are struggling to afford their broadband. That rises to around one in 10 among the lowest-income households.
With affordability problems only likely to worsen this year because of the cost-of-living squeeze, we intend to update our Treating Vulnerable Customers Fairly guide to explicitly include further practical steps that we expect providers to take to better support their customers.
What we expect from providers
Under the proposals to update our guide, providers will be expected to adopt the following best practice:
- emphasise the help and support available to people struggling to pay. This includes offering and promoting special discounted packages to financially vulnerable customers, known as ‘social tariffs’. Recent Ofcom research shows that millions of families could save an average of £144 each year on their broadband bill. Providers should also proactively signpost other means of available support, such as payment deferrals or payment plans.
- get in touch with customers in different ways. To increase the chances of reaching customers in debt to offer support, firms should use a range of communications channels, such as letter, email, phone and text, and rotate between them.
- work more closely with debt charities and signpost free advice. Communications with customers in arrears should include clear information about the free debt advice available. They should also make it as easy as possible for free debt advice organisations to represent their clients.
- avoid imposing service restrictions to force payment. Restricting or disconnecting the services of someone who is particularly reliant on them – to push them into paying outstanding bills – should be avoided or limited. And steps should be taken to understand a customer’s individual circumstances before instructing debt collection services. Any agencies used should have strong policies for treating vulnerable customer fairly.
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Network and Communications Group Director yesterday said:
Phone and broadband are vital to our lives, but many households’ budgets are being seriously squeezed. So it’s crucial that people who are struggling to afford their bills get the support they need.
We’ve set out clear expectations on the steps providers should take, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on firms to make sure they’re treating customers fairly.
We are inviting views on our proposed guidance by 12 May 2022, and intend to publish our final decision in the autumn.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/telecoms-firms-must-do-more-to-help-customers-struggling-to-pay-bills
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom revokes RT’s broadcast licence18/03/2022 16:38:00
Ofcom has today revoked RT's licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect.
Hear from one of our spectrum colleagues for British Science Week18/03/2022 15:18:00
This week is British Science Week – an event aimed at celebrating the worlds of science, technology, engineering and maths.
How new satellite technology could unlock broadband for remote homes16/03/2022 14:25:00
Today we’ve launched our proposed space spectrum strategy for the coming years, part of which sets out how we will support the growth in use of satellite technology to provide new communications services for people and businesses.
Ready for launch – Ofcom consults on new space spectrum strategy15/03/2022 11:38:00
Supporting the growing use of cutting-edge satellite technology to offer innovative services for people and businesses, is at the heart of Ofcom’s new proposed space spectrum strategy.
Ofcom imposes fine for incitement to violence broadcast on Link FM 96.714/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofcom has imposed a fine of £2,000 on the Licensee of community radio station Link FM 96.7, after we found a programme broadcast on the station broke our broadcasting rules.
Five themes from this year’s Mobile World Congress10/03/2022 10:15:00
Using technology to tackle climate change, 5G innovation and the expanding metaverse were all headline themes from this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which took place in Barcelona last week.
Ofcom launches 15 investigations into RT01/03/2022 11:38:00
Ofcom has today opened 15 new investigations into the due impartiality of news programmes on the RT news channel.
Letter from Ofcom to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport25/02/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom have responded to Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regarding the situation in Ukraine and broadcasting standards.