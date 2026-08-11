Crown Prosecution Service
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Telford man sentenced for 3D-printing illegal firearm
A man who was creating an illegal firearm at home using a 3D printer has been jailed for four years.
David William Frederick Boylett, 62, from Telford, was arrested in July 2021 following a warrant executed by the National Crime Agency (NCA) at his home address.
NCA officers discovered a partially completed 3D-printed handgun sitting on his living room coffee table. A firearms expert determined that just 15 minutes of additional work would have made it an illegal firearm component under the Firearms Act 1968 - and that with further work it could be completed into a fully functional, viable weapon.
Officers also found 92 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, an overpowered air rifle – classed as especially dangerous in its modified form – and part of a shotgun that had been hidden in Boylett's garden shed. He held no firearms or shotgun certificate.
Kate Hurst from the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“The 3D printed firearm in this case had been partially created, but with further work could have been turned into a weapon that was potentially lethal.
“Although Boylett never divulged his motives or intentions, in the wrong hands this could have posed a serious risk to public safety.
“Printing an illegal firearm or component parts is a serious offence and we will not hesitate to prosecute where there is sufficient evidence, and it is the public interest to do so.”
The evidence
Forensic examination of Boylett's computer, mobile phone, and a memory card found inside one of his two 3D printers revealed the extent of Boylett’s interest in firearms manufacturing.
A folder on his computer, saved under the name "naughty stuff", contained a full set of 3D printing design files for the handgun. The firearms expert was able to use those very files to recreate the weapon and successfully test-fire it.
Boylett had also ordered items including a specialist rifling button – a tool used exclusively in the manufacture of firearm barrels — along with metal lathes, welding equipment, and 3D printing materials.
Message logs from his phone showed he had discussed illegally modifying air rifles and had used his 3D printer to make weapon accessories. His phone also contained links to Youtube videos related to making firearms.
Boylett was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempting to manufacture a component part of a prohibited firearm; and possessing a firearm and ammunition without a firearms certificate.
He was sentenced to 54 months imprisonment for count one, three months imprisonment to run concurrently for count two and three months imprisonment to run concurrently for count three.
Notes to Editors
- Kate Hurst is a Unit Head for the CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate
- David William Frederick Boylett, [25 August 1963] of New Road, Telford, pleaded guilty to attempting to manufacture a component part of a prohibited firearm; possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate; and possessing a firearm without a firearm certificate.
- He was sentenced to 54 months imprisonment for count one, three months imprisonment to run concurrently for count two and three months imprisonment to run concurrently for count three.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/telford-man-sentenced-3d-printing-illegal-firearm
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