Tell us what maternity care is like for you in 2026

CQC’s 2026 national maternity survey is happening soon.

The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.

NHS hospital trusts will be inviting people to take part in this year’s survey from April. Taking part is voluntary and all answers are conﬁdential and anonymous.

The survey has been running since 2007. It asks a sample of people who gave birth about their experiences of:

antenatal care

labour and birth

postnatal care

The survey asks questions about a wide range of issues, including:

did staff listen to you and were your concerns taken seriously?

did you have confidence and trust the staff delivering your care?

did you have access to help and information when you needed it?

were you able to make choices and decisions about your care?

were you treated with dignity and respect?

Participating in the survey will help improve care. We will analyse the responses to:

understand peoples’ experience at each hospital trust.

identify any trends in experience across England.

We will publish the results on our website and on the NHS Surveys website in Autumn 2026.

We also use the results to inform our understanding of the quality of local maternity services. This helps us see where we need to follow up on any concerns.

Hospital trusts use the results to make changes to improve the experience of people who use their maternity service in the future.

Dr Toli Onon, CQC’s Chief Inspector of Hospitals, recently said:

The survey is anonymous and carried out independently. It is vital that we listen to women using maternity services so we can understand what makes a good experience and what needs to improve. We want to hear from as many women as possible about the maternity care they’ve received. The more people who take part in the survey, the richer and more valuable the information we gather will be. That will help hospital trusts to target improvements. If you are invited to complete the survey, we really want to hear from you. We need you to tell us what works well and what you think needs to change. Please help us to drive the action required, so everyone using maternity services can have a positive experience every time.

About the survey: