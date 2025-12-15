Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Tell us what maternity care is like for you in 2026
CQC’s 2026 national maternity survey is happening soon.
The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.
NHS hospital trusts will be inviting people to take part in this year’s survey from April. Taking part is voluntary and all answers are conﬁdential and anonymous.
The survey has been running since 2007. It asks a sample of people who gave birth about their experiences of:
- antenatal care
- labour and birth
- postnatal care
The survey asks questions about a wide range of issues, including:
- did staff listen to you and were your concerns taken seriously?
- did you have confidence and trust the staff delivering your care?
- did you have access to help and information when you needed it?
- were you able to make choices and decisions about your care?
- were you treated with dignity and respect?
Participating in the survey will help improve care. We will analyse the responses to:
- understand peoples’ experience at each hospital trust.
- identify any trends in experience across England.
We will publish the results on our website and on the NHS Surveys website in Autumn 2026.
We also use the results to inform our understanding of the quality of local maternity services. This helps us see where we need to follow up on any concerns.
Hospital trusts use the results to make changes to improve the experience of people who use their maternity service in the future.
Dr Toli Onon, CQC’s Chief Inspector of Hospitals, recently said:
The survey is anonymous and carried out independently.
It is vital that we listen to women using maternity services so we can understand what makes a good experience and what needs to improve.
We want to hear from as many women as possible about the maternity care they’ve received. The more people who take part in the survey, the richer and more valuable the information we gather will be. That will help hospital trusts to target improvements.
If you are invited to complete the survey, we really want to hear from you. We need you to tell us what works well and what you think needs to change. Please help us to drive the action required, so everyone using maternity services can have a positive experience every time.
About the survey:
- Women and people over the age of 16 who had a live birth in February 2026 are eligible to take part.
- The survey can be completed online or as a paper questionnaire. It is available in several different languages as well as in large print, Braille, and easy read format.
- You will be sent a letter from the NHS hospital trust where you received your maternity care. The letter will include a link to complete the survey online. The letter will explain how to complete the survey in an alternative format if preferred.
- The survey is part of the NHS Patient Survey Programme.
- See the results from the most recent maternity survey.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/tell-us-what-maternity-care-you-2026
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Our improvement plans for 202627/11/2025 16:15:00
We have been working to rebuild CQC, getting us back to our purpose of providing effective regulation of health and adult social care services.
CQC local authority assessments: hearing from you as we develop our future approach05/11/2025 15:20:00
We are currently assessing all 153 local authorities in England to review how they are meeting their adult social care duties under Part 1 of the Care Act (2014).
CQC warns lack of investment in community services threatens shift towards care outside hospital – and risks ‘erosion’ of care quality24/10/2025 15:30:00
The health and social care system remains fragmented and under severe strain as it prepares for a major shift from hospital to community care, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has warned in its annual State of Care report.
Government cuts red tape to revolutionise public services with cutting-edge tech22/10/2025 12:12:00
The government has announced it is slashing the red tape that holds back groundbreaking innovations from coming to market.
CQC launches Better regulation, better care consultation20/10/2025 13:05:00
We have launched a public consultation on our proposals to improve how we assess health and care services, make judgements, and award ratings.
Joint targeted area inspections to focus on child sexual abuse in the family environment10/09/2025 13:17:00
Starting in the autumn of 2025, inspections will consider local areas’ multi-agency responses to child sexual abuse in the family environment.
CQC give evidence for the UK Covid-19 inquiry29/07/2025 12:20:00
On 7 July 2025 Mary Cridge, CQC’s Director of Adult Social Care, gave evidence as part of Day 5 of the evidence hearings in Module 6 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
CQC responds to the Government’s 10 Year Health Plan for England07/07/2025 09:20:00
CQC's Chief Executive Sir Julian Hartley commented on the publication of the Plan