Met Office
|Printable version
Temperatures rising into next week
There’s a change in weather type as we go through the second part of the weekend, with temperatures set to increase.
Low pressure is still dominating at the moment, with showers in the north and west on Friday, and these could be heavy in some locations through the afternoon. It is a drier and brighter day compared to yesterday for most though, with sunny spells developing for many and feeling pleasant in the light winds. Tonight will feel cooler and fresher than of late.
Saturday will be a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heaviest in parts of Scotland, northern England, Wales and the Midlands, with the possibility of some isolated thunder. There will be fewer showers in the south and southeast, although these areas may still experience some lighter showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average, but again feeling warm in the sunshine.
Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend, with a fine and dry day for many.
David Hayter is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and said:
“As we go through the weekend, the jet stream will weaken to the west of the UK generating an area of high pressure that will slowly move in across the UK. High pressure means the air is sinking from higher in the atmosphere and that brings drier, settled and sunnier weather.
“Temperatures will rise too, becoming widely above average. We could see maxima of 27°C in the south and 25°C in the northeast by Sunday. There’s a bit more in the way of patchy cloud in Northern Ireland, south and west Scotland and the northern isles, so temperatures will be lower there.”
As temperatures rise, you can keep up to date with the Met Office’s Pollen Forecast. Our forecasts also give UV level details and more information can be found here.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/temperatures-rising-into-next-week
Latest News from
Met Office
Temperature extremes and records most affected by UK’s changing climate26/07/2024 10:15:00
Climate change is causing a dramatic increase in the frequency of temperature extremes and number of temperature records the UK experiences.
Mixed conditions as more schools break up for summer24/07/2024 11:25:00
The UK’s changeable weather pattern continues this week, with a mixture of sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain as more schools break up for the summer holidays.
Warm weather for many18/07/2024 13:15:00
Most of England and parts of Wales will experience warm temperatures at the end of this week, with some places in the southeast likely reaching over 30°C.
What’s happened to summer so far?17/07/2024 15:15:15
With more settled and warmer weather finally in the forecast later this week for some (albeit briefly), there’s been plenty of speculation on the seemingly dreary summer weather so far.
An unsettled weekend ahead05/07/2024 16:15:00
An unsettled and cool weekend is on the way for many, with a yellow warning for rain issued for parts of Scotland.
Unsettled conditions continue with strong winds in the north03/07/2024 13:20:00
The weather will remain unsettled this week, with strong winds in the north on Thursday.
Dry, cool and sunny June for the UK01/07/2024 15:10:00
June 2024 was a dry, cool and sunny month compared to the UK’s long-term average, according to provisional Met Office figures.
Cooler and windy weather on the way26/06/2024 15:15:00
Today will see the peak of the current high temperatures before things cool off from tomorrow, with unseasonably windy conditions in the north of the UK on Thursday.