Temperatures rising into next week

There’s a change in weather type as we go through the second part of the weekend, with temperatures set to increase.

Low pressure is still dominating at the moment, with showers in the north and west on Friday, and these could be heavy in some locations through the afternoon. It is a drier and brighter day compared to yesterday for most though, with sunny spells developing for many and feeling pleasant in the light winds. Tonight will feel cooler and fresher than of late.

Saturday will be a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be heaviest in parts of Scotland, northern England, Wales and the Midlands, with the possibility of some isolated thunder. There will be fewer showers in the south and southeast, although these areas may still experience some lighter showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average, but again feeling warm in the sunshine.

Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend, with a fine and dry day for many.

David Hayter is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and said:

“As we go through the weekend, the jet stream will weaken to the west of the UK generating an area of high pressure that will slowly move in across the UK. High pressure means the air is sinking from higher in the atmosphere and that brings drier, settled and sunnier weather. “Temperatures will rise too, becoming widely above average. We could see maxima of 27°C in the south and 25°C in the northeast by Sunday. There’s a bit more in the way of patchy cloud in Northern Ireland, south and west Scotland and the northern isles, so temperatures will be lower there.”

As temperatures rise, you can keep up to date with the Met Office’s Pollen Forecast. Our forecasts also give UV level details and more information can be found here.

