Temporary diversions due to A55 repairs

Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A55 between junction 34 (Ewloe) and junction 35 (Dobshill Eastbound) as essential road maintenance takes place for four weeks from 22 February.

A single carriageway lane closure will be in place weekdays (06:00 – 20:00) with full road closures limited to overnight on weekdays (20:00 – 06:00) and weekends (Friday 20:00 – Monday 6:00) on the eastbound carriageway.

All closures will be signposted in advance with traffic diverted via the A494, A5117and A41 to rejoin the A55 at Junction 39.

This work will include removing the worn-out surfacing, repairing the underlying concrete slabs, replacing gulleys and manholes and resurfacing the road.

Ken Skates MS, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, yesterday said,

Maintaining our roads is essential to keeping Wales moving, and the A55 is a vital artery for communities and businesses across the region. I understand that roadworks can be frustrating, and I want to thank drivers in advance for their patience while this important work takes place. The improvements we are making will help extend the life of this road for years to come. This investment reflects our commitment to maintain Wales's infrastructure; with every pound we put in helping to protect road users, reduce vehicle damage, and support the local economy.

The improvements are part of a Welsh Government additional £25m investment to fix and prevent potholes on the Strategic Road Network for those major roads in most need of repair.

