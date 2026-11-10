Temporary fuel-cost support announced for bus, school and community transport in Wales

Temporary targeted support to help bus, school and community transport services across Wales cope with exceptional rises in fuel costs was yesterday announced.

A new temporary scheme will help bus, school and community transport operators in Wales with exceptional fuel costs.

£7 million to be distributed through local authorities, to help protect essential services in 2026-7.

The scheme recognises the significant pressures that exceptionally high and volatile fuel costs are placing on bus operators, school transport providers and community transport services across Wales.

The £7 million Bus Services Support Grant (BSSG) Plus scheme, funded by the Welsh Government, will not only help essential services through this exceptional period of fuel-cost pressures, but also protect passengers from fare increases.

The funding will be distributed through local authorities to ensure that funds reach operators as quickly as possible.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, yesterday said: