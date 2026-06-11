Temporary governance changes at the ICO

The ICO has made temporary changes to the governance around how the Information Commissioner’s responsibilities are carried out.

This follows the completion of an independent workplace investigation relating to John Edwards, the Information Commissioner.

The investigation has now concluded. As the Information Commissioner is accountable to Parliament, and not employed by the ICO, the next steps will be determined by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

The Commissioner voluntarily stepped back from his duties on 26 February to enable the investigation to take place. He continued to receive updates through his immediate support team on the work of the office and was available should his contribution be required.

The investigation has found there is a case to answer. The Commissioner will now be temporarily unable to act in fulfilling his responsibilities for the remainder of the process.

The law sets out that, during any period where a serving Information Commissioner is unable to act, the Deputy Commissioners take on the non-delegable Information Commissioner’s responsibilities. As set out in the ICO's Scheme of Delegation, which was last reviewed and approved by the Commissioner in July 2025, this means Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Paul Arnold will temporarily take on these responsibilities.

DSIT have been informed of these arrangements and the Science, Innovation and Technology (SIT) Committee notified. In addition, due to the absence of the Commissioner, DSIT has designated Paul as Temporary Acting Accounting Officer for the ICO for this period.

Throughout this process, the board, chief executive and executive team have continued to lead the ICO, aligned to the scheme of delegation, to ensure continuity in our leadership and regulatory work.

Paul Arnold, Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“Throughout this complex and unprecedented situation, our priority has been to provide a safe and supportive environment for our staff that enables them to carry out their important regulatory work. I’ve been enormously proud of the professional way in which our work has continued across the past months, and the steps we have taken today will ensure that continues to happen.”

To protect all parties involved and maintain the integrity of the process, we are unable to provide further details at this stage.