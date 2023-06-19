CCW
Temporary hosepipe restrictions for South East Water’s Kent and Sussex customers
South East Water is introducing a hosepipe ban for its customers across Kent and Sussex as part of efforts to curb high demand for water.
The company has confirmed the temporary hosepipe restrictions will come into force from 26 June and will affect around 580,000 homes.
Responding to the announcement, Dene Bridge, Policy Manager at CCW, recently said:
Many South East Water customers are still experiencing disruption to their supply due to very high demand for water. Hosepipes and sprinklers use extremely large volumes of water so restricting their use will help to ensure that everyone has water for essential use. It’s critical the company does everything it can to get more water into the system to end the huge inconvenience and misery this has caused thousands of customers over the past week. The company’s communication with affected customers also needs to improve so people are not left in the dark.
