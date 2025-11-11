Tuesday 11 Nov 2025 @ 09:10
Government Legal Department
Temporary suspension of Enquiry lines

The published switchboard number for Bona Vacantia will be temporarily closed on Tuesday 25th November 2025 for staff training.

Bona Vancantia’s usual published switchboard numbers will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday 25th November 2025 for staff training.

If you wish to contact any of the teams for assistance during this period of closure, you can still contact Bona Vacantia using the email addresses published on the BV homepage.

Normal service to the switchboard numbers will resume on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

 

