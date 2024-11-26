Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Ten nation military partnership successfully completes major exercise in Latvia
The UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force partnership has completed an exercise on NATO’s eastern flank.
Britain and close European allies have exercised rapidly bolstering NATO’s eastern flank, demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to defend Latvia from any threat.
The UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a partnership of ten northern European nations, has successfully concluded Exercise Joint Protector, across multiple locations in Latvia, on NATO’s eastern flank over the last month.
The exercise is a vital part of testing how quickly the JEF can deploy together across Europe to meet rapidly emerging threats. Military personnel from across the ten nations practiced deploying from their home countries, along with key equipment, to locations across Latvia.
The ability of the JEF to rapidly deploy is reliant on nations being able to seamlessly operate alongside each other.
This exercise helped improve co-ordination and cooperation between JEF nations, particularly in the early phases of any deployment.
Ukrainian military officers attended the exercise for the first-time this year as the alliance looks to learn from the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Ukrainian military continues to work closely with its partners across Northern Europe.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP, recently said:
Exercise Joint Protector demonstrates our unwavering commitment to regional security, keeping us secure at home and strong abroad, as well as the strength and depth of our international partnerships.
The participation of our Ukrainian partners highlights the exercise’s importance, ensuring that we can learn from Ukraine’s hard-fought combat experience.
All nine partner nations— Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden and Finland – and the UK as the Framework Nation—participated in the annual exercise, testing their collective response to regional security challenges.
The value added by the JEF is a significant contribution to both security and deterrence, giving JEF Participant Nation governments, and NATO, more options in times of crisis.
Our collective vision for the JEF’s long-term development is for it to be a key component of Northern European security: supporting our members, delivering region-specific and multi-domain defence activities, and contributing to the security of Europe as one of NATO’s Framework Nation Concept.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ten-nation-military-partnership-successfully-completes-major-exercise-in-latvia
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
New Glasgow Rolls-Royce nuclear submarine office creates new jobs25/11/2024 15:15:15
The new Rolls-Royce Submarines site will enhance UK engineer capabilities and support the country’s nuclear deterrent, alongside supporting jobs.
New retention payments announced for thousands of Armed Forces personnel22/11/2024 15:25:00
The Government has announced that around 5,000 eligible Tri-Service aircraft engineers will receive £30,000 when they sign up for an additional three years of service, whilst a new £8,000 retention payment has been announced for around 12,000 eligible Army Privates and Lance Corporals.
British Army completes first live firing of next-generation howitzer in Finland22/11/2024 13:15:00
The British Army has completed the first live firing of a next-generation howitzer in Finland in one of the largest series of NATO artillery exercises ever conducted in Europe.
Global Combat Air Programme Joint Statement21/11/2024 13:15:00
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister NAKATANI Gen and UK Defence Minister John Healey have welcomed recent progress made on the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
UK marks 1,000th day of full-scale invasion of Ukraine as training programme hits 50,00020/11/2024 11:20:00
The UK is expanding military support for Ukraine with funding to provide new drone capabilities, on the the 1,000th day of Putin’s illegal full-scale invasion.
Development of battle-winning hypersonic technology accelerated under new AUKUS deal20/11/2024 10:15:00
The development of hypersonic technology is to be accelerated under a new AUKUS arrangement – bolstering the collective security of the three nations.
Cruise missile of the future completes firing19/11/2024 10:15:00
Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots will benefit from a cutting-edge new cruise missile, following the first successful guided firing trial of the missile.
British soldiers to use high-tech rifle sights in jobs boost for Wales18/11/2024 14:20:00
British soldiers are to receive high-tech rifle sights, helping them to better track and shoot the enemy in dark conditions.