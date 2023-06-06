Scottish Government
|Printable version
Tenant Grant Fund monitoring report
A report on the overall spend of the Tenant Grant Fund from September 2021 to 31 March 2023.
Local authorities have provided Scottish Ministers with quarterly reports on the operation of the Tenant Grant Fund, from its inception in September 2021 up to the end of the 2022/23 financial year, 31 March 2023.
As of 31 March 2023, local authorities have reported a total of 6,621 payments totalling £8,814,588.
- Table one – summary table showing spend from September 2021 to 31 March 2023, as well as remaining allocations.
- Table two – detailed grant spend Quarter 4, 1 January to 31 March 2023.
- Table three – detailed grant spend Quarter 3, 1 October to 31 December 2022.
- Table four– detailed grant spend Quarter 2, 1 July to 31 September 2022.
- Table five – detailed grant spend Quarter 1, 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022.
- Table six – detailed grant spend until 31 March 2022
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/tenant-grant-fund-monitoring-report/pages/introductions/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Transport Minister steps down06/06/2023 15:05:00
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart has tendered his resignation to the First Minister and stepped down from his ministerial post for health-related reasons.
SCDI Forum 2023: First Minister's speech - 5 June 202306/06/2023 10:05:00
Speech given by First Minister Humza Yousaf at the Royal Bank of Scotland Gogarburn Campus on Monday 5 June 2023.
Tackling food insecurity05/06/2023 15:05:00
A commitment to a ‘cash-first’ approach to tackling food insecurity is at the heart of a new plan to reduce the need for people to turn to food banks.
Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022 - 2nd proposed extension: statement of reasons05/06/2023 12:05:00
Scottish Government have prepared this Statement of Reasons to set out why The Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022 (Amendment of Expiry Date) Regulations 2023 should be made.
First Minister writes to Prime Minister05/06/2023 11:15:00
Deadline for UK Government rethink on deposit return scheme.
Third sector to get fee for supporting people applying for Scottish Government disability benefits02/06/2023 15:05:00
Supporting information from third sector organisations to be given equal consideration.
Further support for drugs services02/06/2023 12:05:00
More than £15 million has been awarded to a range of projects supporting people affected by problem substance use.
Plans to extend protections for tenants01/06/2023 16:25:00
Minister confirms intention to keep rent cap in place for a final six months.
Transforming children’s experiences of the justice system01/06/2023 13:05:00
Children and young people in the justice system will soon be able to benefit from coordinated, comprehensive support under one roof thanks to a £6 million investment in setting up Bairns' Hoose test sites.