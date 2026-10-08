Tender open for transgender inclusion guidance review

The tender will close on 16 November.

In August, Sport England, Sport Wales, sportscotland, Sport Northern Ireland and UK Sport confirmed that the Transgender Inclusion in Domestic Sport Guidance will be reviewed.

This is to ensure that the guidance aligns with the updated context that sports are operating within.

The contractual requirements for the review of the Transgender Inclusion in Domestic Sport Guidance have now been published and are available to view here.

The invitation to tender will close on 16 November.

After procurement is completed, the review of the guidance is expected to begin in early 2027.

The revised guidance is estimated to be published later in the year.

Find out more

See the tender details in full.

Transgender Inclusion in Domestic Sports Guidance Review

Click here for the full press release