Friday 07 Nov 2025 @ 12:20
Homeless Link
Printable version

Tender Opportunity: Exploring Social Investment in the Homelessness Sector

Since 2017, Homeless Link has supported organisations in the homelessness sector with blended finance loans and grants to help them grow and create impact.

The Homeless Link Social Investment Fund was developed to provide a resource for those working to reduce homelessness in England and to support our members in exploring opportunities unlocked through social investment. This funding has enabled organisations to build capacity, diversify income streams, and invest in transforming their assets.

We are now commissioning a qualitative research and learning study to capture and collate the experiences of homelessness organisations that have accessed social investment, both through Homeless Link and other social investors or alternative funding mechanisms.

Full tender requirements and application details can be found here

Deadline for submission: 27 November 2025, by 12 noon

For further inquiries, please contact Nitya Teagarajan: nitya.teagarajan@homelesslink.org.uk

Channel website: http://www.homelesslink.org.uk

Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/tender-opportunity-exploring-social-investment-in-the-homelessness-sector/

Share this article

Latest News from
Homeless Link

What the Decent Homes Standard means for homelessness services

05/11/2025 11:10:00

The Government recently consulted on updating the Decent Homes Standard (DHS), which currently applies to social housing and which will eventually apply to all forms of privately rented housing with the passage of the Renters’ Rights Act. 

Rough sleeping in London remains near record levels

03/11/2025 10:10:00

On 31 October, the CHAIN (Combined Homelessness and Information Network) homelessness database published its report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between July and September 2025. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.

Homeless Link to host Parliamentary drop-in session on Homelessness Strategy

28/10/2025 11:10:00

On Wednesday 29 October Homeless Link will be in Parliament to brief MPs about the opportunities presented by the upcoming cross-government Homelessness Strategy.

How the autumn budget could help end homelessness

23/10/2025 11:15:00

In November 2025, the Treasury will announce the national budget for 2025/26. This is the first financial event since the Comprehensive Spending Review earlier this year, and will lay out some further detail on how the national budget is cut, alongside announcements on other emerging priorities.

MPs question Homelessness Minister on upcoming Homelessness Strategy

23/10/2025 10:15:00

More than 20 MPs spoke in a debate in the Houses of Parliament entitled ‘Ending Homelessness’ on 20 October.

Spotlight on Rough Sleeper Verification

21/10/2025 10:25:00

Is it time to re-think 'verifying' people sleeping rough?

Homeless Link responds to new data: government must take further action to end the vicious cycle of homelessness

20/10/2025 09:10:00

Homeless Link join call for Chancellor to unfreeze LHA rates

17/10/2025 10:10:00

Ahead of the Government’s upcoming Autumn budget (26 November 2025), Homeless Link has joined dozens of other charities and support groups in calling for Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates to be urgently unfrozen.

New data shows TB cases in England rose by 13.6% in 2024

17/10/2025 09:10:00

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has published new data which shows reported notifications of Tuberculosis (TB) in England increasing by 13.6% in 2024, compared to the previous year.

Join us for The Future of Connected Experiences