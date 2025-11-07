Homeless Link
|Printable version
Tender Opportunity: Exploring Social Investment in the Homelessness Sector
Since 2017, Homeless Link has supported organisations in the homelessness sector with blended finance loans and grants to help them grow and create impact.
The Homeless Link Social Investment Fund was developed to provide a resource for those working to reduce homelessness in England and to support our members in exploring opportunities unlocked through social investment. This funding has enabled organisations to build capacity, diversify income streams, and invest in transforming their assets.
We are now commissioning a qualitative research and learning study to capture and collate the experiences of homelessness organisations that have accessed social investment, both through Homeless Link and other social investors or alternative funding mechanisms.
Full tender requirements and application details can be found here
Deadline for submission: 27 November 2025, by 12 noon
For further inquiries, please contact Nitya Teagarajan: nitya.teagarajan@homelesslink.org.uk
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/tender-opportunity-exploring-social-investment-in-the-homelessness-sector/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
What the Decent Homes Standard means for homelessness services05/11/2025 11:10:00
The Government recently consulted on updating the Decent Homes Standard (DHS), which currently applies to social housing and which will eventually apply to all forms of privately rented housing with the passage of the Renters’ Rights Act.
Rough sleeping in London remains near record levels03/11/2025 10:10:00
On 31 October, the CHAIN (Combined Homelessness and Information Network) homelessness database published its report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between July and September 2025. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.
Homeless Link to host Parliamentary drop-in session on Homelessness Strategy28/10/2025 11:10:00
On Wednesday 29 October Homeless Link will be in Parliament to brief MPs about the opportunities presented by the upcoming cross-government Homelessness Strategy.
How the autumn budget could help end homelessness23/10/2025 11:15:00
In November 2025, the Treasury will announce the national budget for 2025/26. This is the first financial event since the Comprehensive Spending Review earlier this year, and will lay out some further detail on how the national budget is cut, alongside announcements on other emerging priorities.
MPs question Homelessness Minister on upcoming Homelessness Strategy23/10/2025 10:15:00
More than 20 MPs spoke in a debate in the Houses of Parliament entitled ‘Ending Homelessness’ on 20 October.
Spotlight on Rough Sleeper Verification21/10/2025 10:25:00
Is it time to re-think 'verifying' people sleeping rough?
Homeless Link responds to new data: government must take further action to end the vicious cycle of homelessness20/10/2025 09:10:00
Homeless Link join call for Chancellor to unfreeze LHA rates17/10/2025 10:10:00
Ahead of the Government’s upcoming Autumn budget (26 November 2025), Homeless Link has joined dozens of other charities and support groups in calling for Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates to be urgently unfrozen.