Tender Opportunity: Exploring Social Investment in the Homelessness Sector

Since 2017, Homeless Link has supported organisations in the homelessness sector with blended finance loans and grants to help them grow and create impact.

The Homeless Link Social Investment Fund was developed to provide a resource for those working to reduce homelessness in England and to support our members in exploring opportunities unlocked through social investment. This funding has enabled organisations to build capacity, diversify income streams, and invest in transforming their assets.

We are now commissioning a qualitative research and learning study to capture and collate the experiences of homelessness organisations that have accessed social investment, both through Homeless Link and other social investors or alternative funding mechanisms.

Full tender requirements and application details can be found here

Deadline for submission: 27 November 2025, by 12 noon

For further inquiries, please contact Nitya Teagarajan: nitya.teagarajan@homelesslink.org.uk