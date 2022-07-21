NEPO
|Printable version
Tender opportunity: NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering support services for the built environment.
NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment will provide consultancy support services for the development of the built environment including construction, civil engineering, highways and transportation support. It will replace NEPO's current solution for construction & engineering consultancy.
NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment will cover 13 lots as listed below. Suppliers can submit bids for any number of lots and there will be up to eight suppliers appointed to each lot.
- Lot 1 – Multi-Disciplinary - Construction
- Lot 2 – Multi-Disciplinary - Highways, Transportation and Civil Engineering
- Lot 3 – Architectural
- Lot 4 – Flood, Coastal & Marine
- Lot 5 – Mechanical & Electrical Services
- Lot 6 – Planning/Development Management
- Lot 7 – Project Management
- Lot 8 – Civil & Building Surveyor Services
- Lot 9 – Highways & Transportation
- Lot 10 – Cost Consultancy/ Quantity Surveying
- Lot 11 – Retrofit Services
- Lot 12 – Principal Designer
- Lot 13 – Clerk of Works
The closing date for tender submissions is 12:00 on Monday 5 September 2022.
It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by 23 January 2023 and will be available for use by North East public sector organisations.
Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more, express an interest and obtain the tender documentation for completion.
To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/tender-opportunity-nepo212-support-services-for-the-development-of-built-environment
|
Latest News from
NEPO
Oxygen Finance publish analysis of local authority spending08/07/2022 11:15:00
Oxygen Finance, sole supplier to NEPO521 Early Payment Service, has launched their latest Almanac, a Third Party Spend review of 2019 to 2021 in partnership with EY.
Tender opportunity: NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure24/06/2022 12:15:00
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of events management and infrastructure services.
North East councils deliver social value by paying small businesses early05/05/2022 14:15:00
North East councils are leading the way in helping small businesses get paid faster, supported by NEPO.
NEPO scoops National Social Value Award29/04/2022 11:15:00
NEPO have been crowned winners of the Best Public Sector Project Award at the National Social Value Awards 2022.
Tender opportunity: NEPO214 Grounds Maintenance Equipment and Plant27/04/2022 09:15:00
NEPO, working in partnership with TPPL, has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of grounds maintenance equipment and plant.
NEPO recognised in Social Value Awards 2022 shortlist20/04/2022 11:15:00
We are finalists in the National Social Value Awards 2022!
New solution: NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services06/04/2022 11:15:00
NEPO303 Meter Operator (MOP) Services commenced on 1 April 2022 and includes the supply of meters, registration of meters, maintenance of meters, and associated communications requirements.
NEPO Business Club: Your Route to Success (Wed 30 March)29/03/2022 11:15:00
The public sector spends around £350 billion each year on goods and services – and is continually looking for new suppliers