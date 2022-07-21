Tender opportunity: NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment

NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering support services for the built environment.

NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment will provide consultancy support services for the development of the built environment including construction, civil engineering, highways and transportation support. It will replace NEPO's current solution for construction & engineering consultancy.

NEPO212 Support Services for the Development of the Built Environment will cover 13 lots as listed below. Suppliers can submit bids for any number of lots and there will be up to eight suppliers appointed to each lot.

Lot 1 – Multi-Disciplinary - Construction

Lot 2 – Multi-Disciplinary - Highways, Transportation and Civil Engineering

Lot 3 – Architectural

Lot 4 – Flood, Coastal & Marine

Lot 5 – Mechanical & Electrical Services

Lot 6 – Planning/Development Management

Lot 7 – Project Management

Lot 8 – Civil & Building Surveyor Services

Lot 9 – Highways & Transportation

Lot 10 – Cost Consultancy/ Quantity Surveying

Lot 11 – Retrofit Services

Lot 12 – Principal Designer

Lot 13 – Clerk of Works

The closing date for tender submissions is 12:00 on Monday 5 September 2022.

It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by 23 January 2023 and will be available for use by North East public sector organisations.

Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more, express an interest and obtain the tender documentation for completion.

To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.