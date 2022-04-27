NEPO
|Printable version
Tender opportunity: NEPO214 Grounds Maintenance Equipment and Plant
NEPO, working in partnership with TPPL, has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of grounds maintenance equipment and plant.
The framework agreement comprises three lots for the purchase or hire (operated or non-operated) of the full range of grounds maintenance equipment, agricultural/construction plant and handheld tools.
The closing date for tenders is 12:00 on Monday 23 May 2022.
It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by September 2022 and will be available for use by public sector organisations across the UK.
Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more and express an interest.
To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/tender-opportunity-nepo214-grounds-maintenance-equipment-and-plant
