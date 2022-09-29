Tender opportunity: NEPO233 Retrofit and Decarbonisation Works

NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new multi-lot, multi-supplier framework agreement to provide retrofit and decarbonisation works.

It is NEPO's intention that the resultant solution will provide a compliant route to market for public sector organisations to appoint suppliers under JCT and NEC Standard Form Contracts, to deliver low carbon retrofit measures within domestic and non-domestic public-sector organisation properties using available funding.

The closing date for tenders is Noon, Monday 31 October 2022.

It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by 16 January 2023 and will be available for use by public sector organisations located within the North East.

Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more and express an interest.

