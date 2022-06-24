Friday 24 Jun 2022 @ 12:15
NEPO
Tender opportunity: NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure

NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of events management and infrastructure services.

NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure will operate as a neutral vendor managed service. This means that a sole supplier (the neutral vendor) will manage a perpetual supply chain, capable of delivering the full spectrum of events management and infrastructure requirements.

The following services will be availabe under NEPO529 Events Management & Infrastructure:

  • Event operations
  • Specialist technical advice
  • Event site management services
  • Event production
  • Health & Safety
  • Event technology
  • Talent management services
  • Facilities and infrastructure
  • Marketing and promotion
  • Venue sourcing

It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by December 2022 and will be available for use by public sector organisations across the UK.

The deadline for tenders is 12 noon on Monday 11 July 2022. Interested suppliers can find out more and express an interest via the NEPO Portal.

 

