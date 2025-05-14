Tens of thousands more patients receiving crucial scans quicker

More people were seen faster for scans including endoscopies, ultrasounds, and MRIs

Latest data shows 44,000 fewer people waited more than six weeks for diagnostic tests compared to last year

Government drive to slash waiting times means patients are being seen faster for scans including endoscopies, ultrasounds, and MRIs

Progress is latest milestone in government’s mission to reform the NHS through its Plan for Change

Tens of thousands more patients are getting crucial diagnostic scans within weeks under the government’s Plan for Change to slash NHS waiting times.

Latest data shows 44,000 fewer people were waiting more than six weeks for procedures like endoscopies, ultrasounds and MRIs compared to February last year.

It means some patients being referred for suspected illnesses including heart conditions, spinal cord injuries and various cancers could be diagnosed faster, helping save lives.

The government is continuing to expand Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) nationwide, offering 12-hour, seven-day access to vital tests and appointments.

The expansion is funded from the extra £26 billion investment in the health service delivered at the Autumn Budget, bringing care closer to communities who need it.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

I’ve been honest that fixing our NHS will be a long road, but this government is bringing in the investment and reform that’s needed to get us there. The additional diagnostic capacity we’ve unlocked isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet – it’s about giving people their lives back. Every ultrasound, MRI or endoscopy represents someone who can now plan their future with certainty rather than fear. Through our Plan for Change, we will get our NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future.

There are currently 169 conveniently located Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) across the country, bringing care closer to patient’s doorsteps.

Many of these will be opened 12 hours a day, seven days a week where possible, making it easier for people to get their tests and appointments done at a time that suits them.

Between July and February, around 4.5 million tests, checks and scans were carried out in CDCs - a 50% increase on the previous year.

This equates to 18,000 more checks being delivered every day for patients to diagnose some of the biggest killers – including cancer and heart disease.

Dr Rhydian Phillips, Director of Diagnostics and Transport at NHS England, said:

Community Diagnostics Centres are vital in helping ensure patients can get the all-clear or be diagnosed and treated for a range of conditions as quickly as possible. They are helping us to see more people than ever before and are at the heart of communities in locations that are more convenient for patients – with some even popping up in shopping centres. NHS staff are working incredibly hard to provide more tests and checks, while our campaigns encouraging people to come forward with worrying signs are also hugely important. If anyone has any health concerns, we would urge them to seek help and advice as it could save their life.

More patients are being seen faster across the NHS thanks to the government’s push to slash waiting times and tackle the inherited waiting list of 7.6 million.

Since July, more than 3 million extra elective care appointments have been rolled out, ensuring more patients can get assessed and treated more quickly.

And the drive is having a big impact on cancer care, with an extra 80,000 patients having cancer diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days.

The progress forms part of the government’s wider Plan for Change and its drive to meet the NHS standard that 92 per cent of patients are treated within 18 weeks by the end of this Parliament.