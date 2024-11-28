Tens of thousands more pensioners now in receipt of Pension Credit

Since July, an extra 42,500 pensioners are now in receipt of Pension Credit and will receive the Winter Fuel Payment - Average number of Pension Credit claims a week have more than doubled since July - Comes as government continues to urge pensioners to check their eligibility and apply for pension credit

New figures released today show an extra 42,500 households are now in receipt of Pension Credit, and therefore the Winter Fuel Payment, since the government launched its pension credit awareness campaign.

The average weekly number of Pension Credit applications have more than doubled since the Chancellor’s announcement, with 150,000 more Pension Credit applications since July.

It comes as the Department continues to urge pensioners to check their eligibility and apply for pension credit, with DWP deploying 500 extra staff to process applications as quickly as possible.

It only takes 16 minutes on average to apply, and anyone who makes a successful claim for Pension Credit before 21 December will receive both backdated Pension Credit and a Winter Fuel Payment.

Minister for Pensions Emma Reynolds MP said:

We’re pleased to see more pensioners are now receiving Pension Credit and our staff are processing claims as quickly as possible.With the 21 December approaching, my message is clear: check if you are eligible for Pension Credit and if you are then apply, as it unlocks a range of benefits including the Winter Fuel Payment.

Pension Credit acts as gateway benefit, so not only is it worth £3,900 per year on average, it means that people who are eligible may also qualify for help with housing costs such as rent and council tax as well as energy bills.

The government will continue to stand behind vulnerable households this winter, including through the £150 Warm Home Discount for low-income households from October and by extending the Household Support Fund with £1 billion to ensure local authorities can support vulnerable people and families.

Millions of pensioners are also set to benefit from an increase of up to £470 to the state pension in April and up to £1,900 more over the next five years.

Additional Information