NHS England
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Tens of thousands of young people get vital protection from MenB in just a fortnight
Tens of thousands of young people have received the first of a life-saving double dose of the meningitis B vaccine within just 2 weeks of the NHS launching its biggest ever catch-up campaign for the virus.
Since the programme began on 20 July, 89,261* first doses of the vaccine have been given to young people, many of whom are preparing to go to university in September.
[*As of Friday 31 July.]
The NHS National Booking Service has received more than 135,000 bookings for the coming weeks.
Thousands of high street pharmacies up and down the country are working to help the NHS deliver vital protection to eligible groups.
There are hundreds of thousands of Men B vaccination appointments available to patients and enough stock to vaccinate everyone eligible.
Meningococcal B infection can cause serious, life-threatening problems including inflammation of the lining of the brain and sepsis (blood poisoning).
This can lead to life-changing disabilities such as amputations, hearing loss and brain damage – and in some cases can prove fatal.
The bacteria that cause MenB disease can be spread through close contact with an infected person. This can be through kissing, sharing drinks or vapes, or prolonged close contact with the person for long periods of time, such as living in the same home.
Students in their first year of university have a risk that is about 7 times higher than that of young people of a similar age who do not go to university.
In total, around a million young people are expected to be eligible for the vaccine. Those who are eligible are:
- people born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008
- people born on or after 21 July 2001 and starting university for the first time this autumn
- people born on or after 21 July 2001 who are starting in some residential further education colleges for the first time this autumn
2 doses of the vaccine are needed for protection at least 28 days apart.
17 and 18-year-olds can book via the NHS National Booking Service for appointments at community pharmacies. Other eligible young people can contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment.
NHS Director of Vaccination Caroline Temmink yesterday said:
“This first of its kind vaccination programme has made a great start, with tens of thousands of young people given the first step towards vital protection in just under a fortnight.
“The crucial campaign will continue to gather pace as we work closely with pharmacies across the country to ensure they can deliver thousands more vaccines to eligible young people.
“This vaccine needs 2 doses to be most effective, so if you’re eligible, please come forward and book as soon as possible to give yourself the best protection before the start of the new university year in September.”
Health and Social Care Minister Baroness Merron yesterday said:
“It is encouraging to see so many young people getting their MenB jab before they head off to university or college. I would like to thank all NHS staff and pharmacies up and down the country for making this possible.
“By receiving both doses of the vaccine, young people are protecting themselves from this awful disease. I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet come forward to do so in August and to remember that a second dose is vital for full protection.”
Dr Shamez Ladhani, Consultant Epidemiologist at UK Health Security Agency, yesterday said:
“Following the meningitis outbreaks earlier this year and the tragic loss of lives, it’s hugely encouraging that so many young people have already got their first MenB vaccine. But I can’t stress enough how vital it is to get a 2nd dose, as only then will you have strong protection against this devastating disease.
“Some do get a reaction to the vaccine but please don’t let this put you off getting your 2nd dose. For any short-lived discomfort, it’s worth the life-saving protection against meningitis and septicaemia.”
Janet Morrison OBE, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, yesterday said:
“Community pharmacies across the country have leapt into action to deliver this brand new vaccination service, and demand has already been high. Pharmacies have a proven track record of helping to deliver key public health programmes, from flu and Covid vaccinations to the successful rollout of Pharmacy First.
“People value the convenience and accessibility of the pharmacy network for all manner of healthcare services, and satisfaction with community pharmacy continues to grow. We’re pleased that pharmacies can now offer eligible young people this life-saving protection.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/08/tens-of-thousands-of-young-people-get-vital-protection-from-menb-in-just-a-fortnight/
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