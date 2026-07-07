Tensions between the US and Europe loom large over NATO summit

EXPERT COMMENT

Disagreements over the Iran war and defence procurement threaten to turn the annual summit into another theatre for division and distract from the threat from Russia.

The upcoming NATO summit in Ankara is not the first meeting at which the alliance’s members have had to navigate internal tensions. Recent summits involving the Trump administration have often been tense, most famously in 2018, when President Donald Trump first began to threaten to leave NATO if other allies did not increase their level of defence spending.

However, tensions ahead of Ankara are at a much higher level than in previous years. This is because the Trump administration has become serious about reducing its level of involvement in European security, which has major ramifications for NATO. It is also partly a result of NATO moving to annual summits in response to the intensification of the threat level in Europe after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which has created a stage for tensions to play out publicly.

NATO members will arrive in Turkey with several different points of disagreement between them. President Trump remains upset that other allies did not support the US war in Iran to the extent that he had desired. For his administration, this is an example of what they see as European security freeloading, as they believe that their action in the Middle East will benefit global security overall.

President Trump has also let his disappointment over Iran turn into significant disagreements with several European leaders, including the UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

All three of these leaders were relatively close with President Trump and were praised by him, but he has now publicly criticized them. With only days to go until the NATO summit, Merz has defended Germany’s defence spending record, Meloni has significantly distanced herself from Trump, and Starmer has focused on connecting with other European leaders to provide a counterbalance to the US.

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