Chatham House
|Printable version
Tensions in Tigray could spark war between Ethiopia and Eritrea – disaster must be avoided
EXPERT COMMENT
Ethiopia’s ambition to secure Red Sea access, Eritrea’s interference in Ethiopia’s internal affairs and a power struggle in Tigray could explode into a wider regional war. Mediation is urgently needed.
The threat of war is looming over the Horn of Africa once again, with observers warning of a return to fighting in Tigray, which could also lead to conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea.
Ethiopia’s ambition to secure access to the Red Sea via ports it lost to Eritrea in the 1990s, alongside Eritrea’s continued interference in Ethiopia’s internal affairs, have led to a dramatic deterioration of the relationship between the countries over the past two years. The mobilization of troops along both sides of their shared border highlights the seriousness of the situation.
With the rules-based international order under significant strain, Ethiopia – the world’s most populous landlocked country, with over 120 million people but no coastline – may consider this an opportune moment to be more assertive in its efforts to break out of its ‘geographical prison’.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/tensions-tigray-could-spark-war-between-ethiopia-and-eritrea-disaster-must-be-avoided
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Trump may not listen, but the US should cooperate with the EU on Ukraine’s minerals19/03/2025 09:20:00
Washington wants to secure Ukraine’s valuable raw materials in a headline-grabbing deal, but a joint partnership with the EU and Kyiv is mutually beneficial in the long term.
In Southeast Asia, Trump reinforces worst fears about the US18/03/2025 09:20:00
While many in the region were unperturbed by his election, the US president’s disruptive approach threatens the open and predictable world in which Southeast Asia has flourished.
The US and Iran are on the road to escalation. Europe can and should create an off-ramp17/03/2025 13:10:00
The E3 and Tehran have no better option than re-engaging. Failing to do so risks movement towards a weaponized nuclear programme, military escalation, or both.
China’s ‘two sessions’: What did we learn about the Chinese economy?14/03/2025 12:20:00
With China’s large trade surplus likely to remain intact and the Trump administration aiming to turn the US trade deficit into a surplus, the world is facing a ‘clash of mercantilisms’.
Ukraine enters a perilous phase of fighting and talking with no assured end in sight13/03/2025 12:20:00
Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire in principle. But conflicts often intensify when a pause in fighting is being negotiated.
France should join NATO’s nuclear sharing arrangements to strengthen European deterrence13/03/2025 11:20:00
Anxieties over US threats to stop protecting the continent are prompting various proposals to reinforce Europe’s deterrence posture – but many of these have serious flaws.
Egypt’s plan for Gaza may have thwarted Trump’s ‘riviera’ for now. But its loopholes need to be fixed11/03/2025 09:20:00
US involvement is essential to a credible peace. Israel-Saudi normalization may be key to unlocking President Trump’s support for the Arab plan.
PKK leader Ocalan’s historic call to disarm could go to waste without external guarantors10/03/2025 12:20:00
Without third party mediation between Turkey and Kurdish groups, it may be difficult to overcome the many barriers that have stymied past attempts to bring about peace.