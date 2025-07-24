Welsh Government
|Printable version
Ten-year milestone for ‘Food and Fun’ summer holiday scheme
School’s out and once again the ‘Food and Fun’ programme will be providing free nutritious breakfasts, lunches and fun activities for learners to enjoy during the summer holidays.
This year is extra special as it marks the ten-year anniversary since the programme first launched with the aim of promoting healthy living, supporting learner wellbeing and improving engagement with families and schools during the school summer holidays.
What started as a pilot by Cardiff Council has expanded into the national ‘Food and Fun’ School Holiday Enrichment Programme, delivered in schools across Wales coordinated by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and fully funded by Welsh Government.
This summer the schemes will again run across all 22 local authorities in around 230 schools, with over 14,000 places available each day.
Over £5.8m in funding has been provided by the Welsh Government for this year’s programme, which includes an extra £1m, with each scheme providing at least twelve days of support to children and families in their community.
In the last ten years over 800,000 ‘Food and Fun’ places have been provided, for children to benefit from a free healthy breakfast and lunch, with nutrition learning and a variety of activities delivered from a wide range of national partners such as Welsh National Sporting Governing Bodies, Cadw and Literature Wales. Enriching activities include cookery classes, den building, sports, music and much more.
Schools that run ‘Food and Fun’ invite families to sign up during the summer term for the scheme.
A weekly family meal is also held by each scheme to bring together families during the summer holidays.
To celebrate the milestone the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle visited the scheme taking place at Pantside Primary School.
During the event she took part in a cooking session, which saw the children making fruit kebabs, this was followed by a game of cricket and finally a nutritious lunch.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:
The ‘Food and Fun’ School Holiday Enrichment Programme has helped tens of thousands of families over the last decade. Providing free nutritious meals and enriching activities across the country. I am very proud to mark this special anniversary by visiting the very successful and popular Pantside Primary Food and Fun scheme.
The summer holidays can be a challenging time for families and ‘Food and Fun’ highlights the important role that schools play in supporting children, their families and the local community.
At the heart of this scheme is the dedicated local authority and education workforce, who have formed fantastic partnerships with a variety of organization to deliver a diverse range of activities for young people to enjoy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ten-year-milestone-food-and-fun-summer-holiday-scheme
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Big improvement in ambulance patient handover times24/07/2025 14:05:00
The number of people waiting more than an hour to transfer from an ambulance into an emergency department in Wales has fallen by almost a fifth.
Deputy First Minister Feasts on Success at Royal Welsh Show Food Showcase24/07/2025 11:25:00
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for climate change and rural affairs recently [Tuesday 22 July] toured the flagship Food & Drink Wales Business Lounge at the Royal Welsh Show, witnessing firsthand how Welsh Government support is delivering major commercial opportunities for food and drink businesses across Wales.
Welsh Revenue Authority reports £2 billion in revenue for Wales23/07/2025 16:10:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (23 July) announced £372 million in tax revenue for Wales during the last financial year.
Making wood work for Wales22/07/2025 14:05:00
Wales launches its first Timber Industrial Strategy today, to capitalise on growing global demand for timber, which is expected to quadruple by 2050.
Expert panel meets to shape the ethical and effective adoption of AI in Welsh public sector delivery22/07/2025 11:05:00
An expert group will meet for the first time to look at how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve public services for everyone living in Wales.
‘Magnificent showcase’ of Royal Welsh not possible without our farmers – Deputy First Minister21/07/2025 11:05:00
As the Royal Welsh Show gets underway in Llanelwedd, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has praised farmers for being the ‘backbone of our rural communities’.
NHS in Wales to offer premature babies long-acting protection against common winter virus21/07/2025 09:15:00
Babies born very prematurely will be offered protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with a long-acting antibody medicine.
New plans for accessible and inclusive travel networks launched18/07/2025 14:10:00
New plans have been launched today to give people across Wales greater confidence and independence when travelling.
£250,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help transform Roman Caerleon18/07/2025 13:10:00
A new ‘partnership’ project to explore potential opportunities at one of Europe's largest and best-preserved Roman military sites has secured £250,000 in grant funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.