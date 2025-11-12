We have published our terms of reference for a thematic inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales.

We will examine how police forces keep the public safe while making sure that their possession of firearms is lawful.

Terms of reference: inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales