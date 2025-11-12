HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Terms of reference: inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales
We have published our terms of reference for a thematic inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales.
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services will carry out a thematic inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales.
We will examine how police forces keep the public safe while making sure that their possession of firearms is lawful.
Read the terms of reference
Terms of reference: inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/terms-of-reference-inspection-of-firearms-licensing-system/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Super-complaint on Service Police access to victims’ work emails and internet browser history03/11/2025 09:25:00
The super-complaint submitted by the Centre for Military Justice has been assessed as eligible for investigation.
Evaluation of PEEL inspections31/10/2025 10:10:00
The PEEL inspection programme is an assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of all 43 police forces in England and Wales.
Police response to group-based child sexual exploitation has improved, but more needs to be done to protect vulnerable children27/10/2025 10:25:00
The police service has made notable progress in its commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation and group-related offending. But more should be done to provide the comprehensive, co-ordinated response that victims need and deserve, the police inspectorate has said.
Report on an inspection visit to the British Transport Police custody suite13/10/2025 12:33:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities was recently published.
Report on an inspection visit to the British Transport Police custody suite10/10/2025 16:20:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.
West Mercia Police must clear its safeguarding backlog to protect vulnerable people26/09/2025 15:20:00
West Mercia Police must improve its response to safeguarding referrals to help keep vulnerable people safe, the police inspectorate has said.
Improvements made across policing, and planned reforms, if sufficiently funded, present opportunity to secure lasting change11/09/2025 16:05:00
Policing has made real efforts to improve, but more fundamental reform needs to be made to secure far-reaching improvements, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has said.
Joint targeted area inspections to focus on child sexual abuse in the family environment10/09/2025 13:19:00
Starting in the autumn of 2025, inspections will consider local areas’ multi-agency responses to child sexual abuse in the family environment.