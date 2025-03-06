In January 2025, the Home Secretary commissioned us to report on progress made to address the recommendations of our 2023 report on the effectiveness of the police and law enforcement bodies’ response to group-based child sexual exploitation in England and Wales.

Today, we published our terms of reference for this inspection.

Read the terms of reference : Terms of reference: Report on the progress made against recommendations in our 2023 inspection of the police response to child sexual exploitation in England and Wales