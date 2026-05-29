HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Terms of reference: Super-complaint about the length of police investigations into sexual offences
We have published our terms of reference for the super-complaint investigation of excessive delays in police investigations of sexual offences.
Read the terms of reference
Terms of reference: Super-complaint about the length of police investigations into sexual offences
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/terms-of-reference-super-complaint-about-length-of-investigations-into-sexual-offences/
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