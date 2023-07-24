HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Terms of reference: Thames Valley Police’s handling of information and intelligence relating to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences
We will examine how effectively Thames Valley Police dealt with any intelligence it received in relation to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences.
Get the terms of reference
