‘Terning’ the tide for seabird decline in Lancashire

Natural England and partners have launched an innovative habitat restoration project designed to create safe spaces for seabirds within the Lune Estuary.

Environment organisations in the North West have been building a raft of hope for one of the UK’s beloved bird species – the common tern.

Natural England, alongside partners including Environment Agency, Fylde Bird Club, Lancaster University, RSPB, Lancaster & District Birdwatchers Society and Lune Rivers Trust have been working hard to do a good ‘tern’ for these delightful silvery-grey and white birds which are affectionally known as the ‘sea-swallow.’

Just outside of Lancaster and Morecambe in the Lune Estuary, breeding pairs of common terns were once a regular sight but lost habitat, disturbance, lack of food and increased threats from predators caused the colony of several hundred pairs to disappear in 2008. To encourage their return, they needed a helping hand.

Terns like to nest on bare shingle or sand, creating scrapes in the stones to lay eggs that are camouflaged to look like pebbles.

To ‘tern’ the tide against their decline Natural England has funded work to reprofile the islands and channels and to repair the tidal sluice.

In addition, an adapted floating pontoon, donated by Aquavista Glasson Dock, was installed in the pool at Conder Green in 2022 to add to a tiny raft floated a couple of years earlier.

Organisations ‘wanted to do more’

Three breeding seasons have completed, and numerous chicks have been successfully raised on these rafts, but the respective environmental organisations wanted to do more.

On the 19th November 2024, a team of willing volunteers from Natural England, Fylde Bird Club, RSPB and Lancaster University rolled up their sleeves to construct and launch another purpose-built nesting raft funded by the Environment Agency and made by Green Future Building Ltd.

Just like the first two, the third raft aims to improve and boost the nesting space and support the growing colony of common terns.

Mandy Knott, Nature Recovery Network Senior Officer for Natural England, recently said:

This project represents a significant step in our efforts to support the recovery of common tern populations in the Lune Estuary. By creating these protected nesting sites, we’re addressing the decline caused by factors such as lost habitat, disturbance, lack of food and increased threats from predators. We know that one of the first floating pontoons installed at Conder Pool in 2021 resulted in the tern’s return and several successful nests. The installation of the second raft brought even more successful nesting and we hope that the installation of a third purpose-built raft will see better recovery of the colony and plenty more chicks next year! Spending time in nature improves health and wellbeing and the extra visitors that are attracted sites like this also provides a boost to the local economy. We see how much enjoyment this site brings to local people, enabling them to connect with one another around their love of the birds, and we encourage residents and visitors alike to take an opportunity to come along and see the project for themselves.

Using rafts correct choice to allow ‘colony to grow’

Howard Stockdale, a Volunteer with the RSPB, recently ​said:

As a conservation initiative the use of the rafts at the pool has proven to be the correct solution in allowing the colony to grow. There has been a steady increase in breeding pairs during 2022/23 and 2024 with the birds naturally favouring the rafts to nest in the highest density. 2024 saw the highest number of fledged common tern chicks with a 64% increase compared to 2023, in essence it’s been a resounding success.

Dr Ian Hartley from Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University recently said:

As well as providing a safe haven for nesting common terns, the breeding rafts provide an ideal opportunity to closely monitor the nests with minimal disturbance - so these birds make significant contributions to both their own conservation and our science, which will help conserve them elsewhere.

Paul Ellis, Secretary at Fylde Bird Club, recently said:

The Fylde Bird Club would like to thank everyone involved in getting the new tern raft installed at Conder Pool. With the refurbishment of the old raft, there will be significantly more nesting space available for the Common Terns and we are hopeful that the number of breeding pairs will increase. Conder Pool is an undisturbed lake with islands, which is close to the coast. These features mean that It is one of a very few locations that provides a safe breeding site for terns and shorebirds. It’s also a great place for birds and is popular with people visiting to see its wildlife. The new tern raft will enhance its appeal to both the birds and the bird watchers.”

Natural England will continue to monitor the use of these new habitats throughout the year, with the potential to create additional nesting islands if the project proves successful.

Background

Visitors can view the terns behind the screen next to the lay-by on the B5290