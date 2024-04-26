Home Office
|Printable version
Terrorgram collective now proscribed as terrorist organisation
The Terrogram collective has been proscribed today, making it a criminal offence to belong to the group, or invite support for it.
The Terrorgram collective has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation today (26 April) after Parliament approved a draft order laid on Monday 22 April.
This order makes belonging to the Terrogram collective or inviting support for the group a criminal offence, with a potential prison sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine.
In addition, Section 58 makes it a criminal offence for a person to collect or possess information which is likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing for acts of terrorism, including where an individual views or accesses documents or records containing information of that kind.
The Terrorgram collective has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 80 other organisations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/terrorgram-collective-now-proscribed-as-terrorist-organisation
