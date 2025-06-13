Crown Prosecution Service
Terrorist who attempted to murder a police officer jailed for life
A man who stabbed a police officer and attempted to set fire to a police station has been jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years after it was found the incident was connected to terrorism.
Alexander Dighton, 28, admitted 11 offences relating to a violent attack at Talbot Green Police station in south Wales on the evening of January 31.
Originally, had planned to attack police officers in his own home, after waiting to be picked up by officers after refusing to attend a police station to provide biometric samples in relation to an earlier public disorder incident.
He had sharpened a shovel and had intended to kill any police officers who came to his address, when none did, his plan changed.
Just before 7pm on January 31, Dighton arrived outside the station brandishing a home crafted weapon made from a long stick with sharp metal head.
He tried to light a Molotov cocktail, which failed to ignite, before using the contents to set fire to a police van.
Four police officers then began to try to stop Dighton. He assaulted the first police officer and stabbed another.
During the incident and in interview he stated that his ‘tolerance for the government had come to an end’ and he had targeted the police as they were a ‘keystone of government power.’
He claimed he had wanted to cause as much damage as possible and that he wanted police officers to bleed.
Searches of his home after arrest revealed journals which revealed anti-immigrant ideologies and a desire for a return to ‘traditional’ society.
He also described how he had prepared for the attack, including wearing a bullet proof vest, as he wanted to carry out an attack on the state and cause as much damage as possible. He chose to target the police as he saw them as a representative of the state and a legitimate target.
Bethan David, Head of the Counter Terrorism Division for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Alexander Dighton wanted to attack the government and the state.
“By his own admission he wanted to take the life of a police officer, to cause damage and spill blood. We were able to show that Dighton’s attack was not only pre-meditated and meticulously planned, but that his motivations were connected to terrorism.
“While it is not a criminal offence to hold extreme or offensive views, it is one to carry out attempted murder and attack police officers because of them.”
“He pleaded guilty, and his sentencing today reflects the severity of his actions.”
Notes to editors
- At the Central Criminal Court on 28 March 2025, Alexander Dighton (DOB: of 19/03/1997), admitted:
Arson with intent to endanger life
Attempted Murder
Assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Assault of an emergency worker
Two counts of damage to property
Two counts of possession of Knife
Possession of an offensive weapon
He has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 22 years minus time served on remand
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/terrorist-who-attempted-murder-police-officer-jailed-life
