Textile firm fined £300,000 after worker struck by vehicle
A company in the West Midlands that reclaims and processes textiles has been fined £300,000 after one of its workers was hit by a telehandler.
- CCTV stills show the scene moments before the incident.
- Company failed to property managed vehicle movements on site.
- HSE guidance is available.
The man, now 42, suffered serious injuries to his legs in the incident that happened on 23 March 2023 at a factory belonging to JMP Wilcox & Company Limited at Beldtray Works in Bilston.
This CCTV still captured the moment leading up to the incident
Stills from CCTV footage captured the scene moments before the 39-year-old man was struck. He had been using a ride-on electric pallet truck inside the factory building. The pallet trucks are used for transporting goods of clothing to sorting lines and other areas around the factory.
The man and his supervisor had been finding stock in the ‘goods-in’ area. He was using his pallet truck to return an empty cage when he was hit by a telescopic handler that was being driven by another employee.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company failed to properly manage vehicle movements on site. This included organising the workplace in such a way as to ensure the safety of its employees, both pedestrians and those using vehicles.
In other CCTV stills, the poor working practices before the incident were captured
HSE provides guidance – Workplace transport – HSE – about what workplace transport arrangements can be put in place to prevent incidents. These include:
- The importance of risk assessment considering the risks associated with impact from other vehicles in the area such as telescopic handlers, forklift trucks and other trucks such as heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and what separation is required from those vehicles; and
- What separation would be required from other pedestrians and that these controls are implemented.
JMP Wilcox & Co Limited of Beldray Road, Bilston pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and have been fined £300,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,732 at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on 20 June 2025.
HSE inspector Gail Bell said:
“This incident highlights the dangers to safety from inadequate management of workplace transport.
“A man suffered very serious injuries due to the failure to put suitable control measures in place.
“These measures ensure people are kept safe at work and specifically prevent them being struck by a moving vehicle.”
This HSE prosecution was brought by enforcement lawyer Andy Siddall and paralegal officer Melissa Wardle.
