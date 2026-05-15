TfL advises customers to plan ahead due to strike action on the London Underground network

RMT union members are scheduled to take strike action on the Tube network this week between 19-22 May

Service is expected on most Tube lines but customers are likely to experience disruption on all Tube lines

Most other TfL services, including Elizabeth line and London Overground are expected to run but will be busier than usual

Customers are advised to check before travelling for the latest real-time information using the TfL Go app or webpage

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers that planned strike action by some London Underground train drivers will impact Tube services between 19-22 May. The industrial action, called by the RMT union, relates to a dispute regarding objections to Tube drivers being allowed to work a voluntary four-day week working pattern.

Many of the objections that the RMT has raised would be resolved with further, more detailed work with TfL and the other trade unions. Despite this, the RMT is instead carrying out another round of disruptive industrial action. It is not too late for the RMT to withdraw the action, but if it goes ahead, service is still expected to operate on most Tube lines.

While service is expected, levels will vary throughout the week and all lines are likely to experience some disruption. During these strikes, no service is expected on the Circle line, Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.

On Tuesday 19 May and Thursday 21 May, normal services are expected until mid-morning. Services will then begin to reduce and customers should expect disruption to Tube journeys for the remainder of the day, with services finishing earlier than normal.

On Wednesday 20 May and Friday 22 May, ongoing disruption is expected in the morning, with services starting later than normal. Services are expected to increase from mid-day, but disruption to Tube journeys is expected throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

During the last action, TfL was able to operate good service levels across the transport network to allow customers to travel across the city. On every day more than half of normal demand was observed on the Tube, while Friday 24 April, the final day of action, the TfL network saw 94 per cent of normal demand, showing that Londoners and visitors to the city were still able to travel.

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "It is disappointing that the RMT is planning this strike action despite our best efforts to resolve this dispute. We have been clear that our proposals for a four-day week are designed to improve work-life balance and are entirely voluntary. Any Tube driver who doesn't wish to opt in to the new, four-day working pattern and associated changes to working arrangements can remain on a five-day working pattern. We have also said many times in discussions that we believe the majority of the issues that have been raised would be resolved with more detailed work.

"A significant number of drivers have indicated that they want us to progress plans for the pilot of this new working pattern on the Bakerloo line, and it would deliver benefits both for our colleagues and our customers. We urge the RMT to work with us so we can resolve this dispute. In the meantime, we are asking customers to check before they travel and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys."

The Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses, and Trams will be running as normal. However, these services are expected to be busier than normal as passengers seek alternative routes. Customers are advised to allow extra time and expect potential queuing systems at busy stations. Santander cycles will also be operating as normal for customers travelling in central London.

If the strikes go ahead, customers are advised to check before travelling for the latest real-time information using the TfL Go app or webpage. For more information on the strikes, visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes.

Notes to editors

The strikes are officially due to take place between:

Tuesday 19 May (from 12:00) and Wednesday 20 May (until 11:59)

Thursday 21 May (from 12:00) and Friday 22 May (until 11:59)

During the last round of strikes (Tuesday 21 April to Friday 24 April), the following impacts on ridership were observed (all numbers percentage of normal ridership):

Day Network Tube Elizabeth line Overground Tue 21 -13% -42% +1% -8% Wed 22 -14% -48% +11% +6% Thu 23 -14% -42% +10% -1% Fri 24 -6% -31% +23% +9%

The four-day working week proposal has already been accepted by ASLEF, the other union representing Tube drivers