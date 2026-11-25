Transport for London
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TfL advises customers to plan ahead of strike action on the London Underground network
Tube drivers in the RMT union are scheduled to take strike action on the Tube network on Thursday and Friday.
- Most Tube services are expected to operate but customers are likely to experience disruption on strike days
- All other TfL services including the Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses and Trams are expected to continue operating but may be busier than usual
- Customers are advised to check before travelling for the latest real-time information using the TfL Go app or website
Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers that planned strike action by some London Underground train drivers is expected to impact Tube services on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November. The strike is the first in a series of dates announced by the RMT between November 2026 and February 2027.
The industrial action relates to revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week working pattern for train drivers. The work done on these proposals was in response to a request from trade unions. Following initial feedback and ongoing engagement with trade unions, London Underground has made a change to the options that drivers can choose from, with an option to remain on a five-day week working pattern with a guarantee of remaining at the same depot now part of the proposal.
The first in a series of planned strikes will begin at 12:00 on Thursday 26 November, with a normal service expected until around 10:00. From 10:00 until around 12:00 there will be some disruption as services start to reduce. From midday, most Tube services are expected to run but there will be disruption on all lines. No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day or on the Waterloo & City line after midday.
The next day (Friday 27 November), services are expected to start later than normal, from about 07:00, with disruption across all lines until around midday. From then, there will be continued disruption through the afternoon and evening as services return to normal by around 18:00 that evening.
Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, recently said:
"It is disappointing that the RMT has called this strike action. We have been in discussion with both them and ASLEF, the other union that represents our drivers, for a number of months about these voluntary proposals and have provided a new, workable option to address some of their concerns. This new option will give our colleagues a real, meaningful choice on their working pattern without having to change where they work. Drivers who choose a four-day week, and those who choose to work a five-day pattern with the same terms and conditions as the four-day pattern, will spend less time at work per year, while delivering a more efficient, reliable Tube service for our customers.
"We continue to believe that the majority of the concerns from the RMT have now been resolved and we urge the RMT to put this proposal to their members. In the meantime, we are asking customers to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journeys during this strike action."
The Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, buses and trams are expected to continue operating as normal. However, these services may be busier than usual as customers seek alternative routes. Santander Cycles will also be available for journeys in central London. Most Tube services are expected to continue running, although there will be disruption. Customers are advised to check before travelling for the latest real-time information using the TfL Go app or website and allow more time to complete journeys. For more information on the strikes, visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes .
Notes to Editors
- Strikes are scheduled to take place on the following dates:
- From 12:00 Thursday 26 November 2026 to 11:59 Friday 27 November
- From 12:00 Thursday 17 December 2026 to 11:59 Friday 18 December
- From 12:00 Saturday 19 December 2026 to 11:59 Sunday 20 December
- From 12:00 Monday 4 January 2027 to 11:59 Tuesday 5 January 2027
- From 12:00 Wednesday 6 January 2027 to 11:59 Thursday 7 January 2027
- From 12:00 Wednesday 17 February 2027 to 11:59 Thursday 18 February 2027
- From 12:00 Tuesday 23 February 2027 to 11:59 Wednesday 24 February 2027
- From 12:00 Thursday 25 February 2027 to 11:59 Friday 26 February 2027
- There will be expected disruption before and after these times as services start to reduce and return to normal. There will be further customer information closer to the time for each strike
- The four-day working week proposal has already been accepted by ASLEF, the other union representing Tube drivers
- The four-day working week proposal remains unchanged, although a number of details have been clarified as part of TfL’s engagement with its trade unions over months of collaborative work
- Drivers who decide to opt for the new five-day working week option will accept the same new terms and conditions as those who opt for a four-day working week
- The new working patterns have been thoroughly checked with industry-standard fatigue tools and would not increase fatigue for Tube drivers. They will, in the vast majority of cases, reduce fatigue
- Drivers who choose a four-day week will spend far less time at work per year, and even those who choose to work a five-day pattern with the same terms and conditions as the four-day pattern drivers will spend less time at work. Drivers will still be paid the same for a 35 hours per week, and holiday arrangements will not change for those drivers who choose the new five-day week pattern
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/governments-vision-women-and-girls-sport-welcomed
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