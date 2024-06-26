Transport for London
TfL advises Londoners to check before they travel ahead of Pride in London Parade
TfL is advising customers to check before they travel at the weekend with the Pride in London Parade set to take place this Saturday
Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers to check before they travel this weekend, as it gears up to celebrate the Pride in London Parade on Saturday 29 June.
Central London will be busier than usual this weekend. The majority of TfL services will be running, but services and stations in central London will be particularly busy and people may need to queue before being able to board a train. Customers are advised to plan ahead, check before travelling and allow more time for journeys. Some bus routes in central London will also be on diversion or stopping short of their usual destination due to road closures. Oxford Circus Tube station may close at short notice on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June due to industrial action. The Blackwall Tunnel will also be closed for southbound traffic over the weekend until 05:00 on Monday morning.
Parade participants should arrive at Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner or Marble Arch stations. Customers who wish to watch the parade or attend events at Trafalgar Square or in Soho are encouraged to arrive at Bond Street, Charing Cross, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road, Victoria or Westminster stations. Some stations may be exit-only, and this will be implemented as needed.
TfL's theme for Pride this year is 'Every Story Matters 2024: Spotlight on Volunteering' to showcase the impact volunteering has on the LGBTQ+ community in London. TfL staff, along with seven grassroots LGBTQ+ groups including Pink Singers and Skate Gals & Pals, have been recognised for their work through a photographic portrait series, which is now on display at Vauxhall and Victoria Tube stations.
TfL has also worked with the London College of Fashion (LCF), UAL to develop a dress for the figurehead of the TfL float at the weekend's parade. LCF's BA (Hons) and MA Costume for Performance submitted designs and the winning concept, by Robert-Paul Dragota, an MA Costume for Performance alum will be revealed at the parade.
Emma Strain, TfL's Director of Customer, said: "It's going to be a busy one this weekend and it will be really exciting to see everyone come together for the parade. We encourage people travelling around London, whether for Pride celebrations or to other destinations, to check before they travel. Pride is an important celebration for us and this year, for TfL, we're honouring the staff and community groups who put hard work and time into improving experiences for the LGBTQ+ community."
Earlier this year, TfL worked with Channel 5 to show how TfL operate behind-the-scenes on the transport network during major events such as Pride. The documentary shows how TfL staff work tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the network, including the specialist control centre staff who oversee the Tube, bus and road networks. The six-part show is available to watch on My5.
Notes to Editor
-
TfL has participated in the Pride in London Parade since 2006 with custom floats and volunteer staff to march in the parade
-
TfL's work on Pride is part of a wider commitment to bring about improvements for LGBTQ+ customers and colleagues. TfL recently published its Equity in Motion customer plan, committing to a range of activities that LGBTQ+ customers will benefit from. This plan complements TfL's Action on Inclusion workplace strategy which sets out a range of commitments to creating an inclusive workplace
-
TfL's Equity in Motion report can be found here
-
TfL's Action on Inclusion report can be found here
-
The following community groups have taken part in the photographic series:
-
Pink Singers - LGBTQ+ choir
-
Karen Fisch (supporting LGBT Outside) - drag king personality Frankie Sinatra and queer homelessness charity
-
KNOCKOUT - not-for-profit queer boxing group
-
Kaleidoscope Trust - Human rights organisation fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights globally
-
Skate Gals & Pals - Queer skate group involved in community events
-
Outpatients - LGBTQ+ cancer charity
-
Safe Only - LGBTQ+ security staffing organisation
-
The Channel 5 documentary Keeping London Moving is available to watch at My5 (channel5.com)
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/june/tfl-advises-londoners-to-check-before-they-travel-ahead-of-pride-in-london-parade
