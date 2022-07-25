Transport for London
|Printable version
TfL advises Londoners to check before they travel on 27 and 30 July with RMT and ASLEF strike action taking place
Strike action is taking place on national rail services and will impact London Overground and Elizabeth line services as well as some of the London Underground
Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers that while they will still be able to travel during planned national rail industrial action next week, they should check before they travel. The RMT and ASLEF unions are planning to take industrial action on Wednesday 27 July and Saturday 30 July respectively, which will impact some TfL services. Full information will be available at tfl.gov.uk/rail-strike.
Network Rail is introducing a reduced timetable as a result of the industrial action being carried out by members of the RMT who work for Network Rail.
While the industrial action doesn't involve TfL staff, varying degrees of disruption are expected on the District and Bakerloo lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail. The majority of TfL's other services will run on Wednesday as usual.
Passengers should also expect some disruption on the morning of Thursday 28 July with a later start to services as signalling staff return to work.
On Saturday 30 July, ASLEF strike action at eight train operators across the country will significantly disrupt some routes. This includes the London Overground network, where there will be no service due to strike action from members of the ASLEF union who work for Arriva Rail London. There will also be no Night Overground services on the evening of 30 July and the early hours of 31 July. Reduced timetables will be in place across the Elizabeth line. Customers who use London Overground and Elizabeth line services should use alternative routes to complete their journeys, with all other TfL services expected to operate normally.
Additionally, there will be no Elizabeth line services between Paddington and Abbey Wood on Saturday 30 July and Sunday 31 July due to planned engineering works to undertake required software upgrades to trains and signalling. These software upgrades were planned months ago and will ensure the delivery of through-services from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield directly into central London later this year.
All other TfL modes of transport will run as normal but are expected to be much busier than normal as customers seek alternative routes.
Customers travelling on the morning of Sunday 31 July are advised a good service is expected on the London Overground by midday. If travelling before midday, customers are advised to plan ahead, check before they travel, and leave more time for their journey.
Andy Lord, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "The upcoming strike action will mean disruption for some of our customers, with the London Overground, Elizabeth line, and London Underground services being affected. I encourage customers to check before they travel as the levels of service will vary on different modes of transport and different days. Alternative travel, including buses and other Tube lines, is likely to be much busier than usual."
For the latest information on how TfL services are operating, customers should use TfL's real-time travel tools, including status updates, Journey Planner and TfL Go. People may find it quicker or easier to walk or cycle some journeys. The TfL website has information on cycling in London including Santander Cycle Hire bikes, cycleway routes and walking options especially for journeys in Zone 1. Rental e-scooters are available for hire in a number of London boroughs. Information on where they are available and how to hire can be found on the TfL website.
For the latest information on national rail strikes and the impacts to mainline services, customers are advised to check nationalrailenquiries.co.uk
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/tfl-advises-londoners-to-check-before-they-travel-on-27-and-30-july-with-rmt-and-aslef-strike-action-taking-place
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL trials innovative cooling solution designed to reduce temperatures on the Tube network22/07/2022 14:38:00
Tests taking place aim to reduce platform and tunnel temperatures at deep Tube stations, with a view to installing them – subject to funding and effectiveness – at five stations on the Piccadilly line.
TfL Statement - TfL Funding Update14/07/2022 13:25:00
Transport for London (TfL) yesterday issued the following update on Government funding
Barking Riverside station to open 18 July11/07/2022 14:38:00
The new 4.5km stretch of railway will connect the new development of Barking Riverside to Barking town centre in seven minutes.
Customers of all major networks set to have access to high-speed mobile coverage across London Tube network08/07/2022 15:05:00
Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 customers set to have access as all mobile network operators join BAI Communications' 4G and 5G-ready mobile network.
Second entrance at Hackney Central station opens04/07/2022 14:38:00
Reduced congestion especially at peak times with around a third of customers expected to use the additional entrance.
TfL completes work to transform Hammersmith gyratory for walking and cycling04/07/2022 11:25:00
The major improvement unlocks a 5km Cycleway from Kew Bridge to Hammersmith with links to key destinations across west London.
Northern line Night Tube services to return in July30/06/2022 11:05:00
Night Tube services will return to the Northern line this weekend, on the evening of Saturday 2 July
New data shows vital improvements in lorry safety in London30/06/2022 10:15:00
Nearly 200,000 safety permits have been issued to date and more than 112,000 heavy goods vehicles have been fitted with safety measures to protect people walking and cycling